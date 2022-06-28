True Detective Season 4 Casts Kali Reis

HBO has cast Kali Reis to star in the newest installment of True Detective. The network announced True Detective: Night Country today from executive producer Issa Lopez. Jodie Foster will be starring opposite Reis in this thrilling entry in the beloved show. (Foster also nets an executive producing credit on Night Country.) In a change of pace, most of this season will be filmed in Iceland. That location makes a lot of sense as Ennis, Alaska is the center of the mystery this time around. As will happen in True Detective, there's been some strange, almost supernatural occurrences, and it's up to two investigators to get to the bottom of the mystery. Foster's Liz Danvers and Reis' Evangeline Navarro are up to the task.

HBO Programming Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said, "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles."

HBO executive Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that they were looking for the right tone for this project. "It's safe to say we're working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take," Bloys explained. "it's definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what's going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we're not going to do something just to do it."

HBO has a brand new synopsis for this installment of True Detective: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

López serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster handles dual roles as star and executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak also executive produce through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga will be writing the series and producing. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

