Tulsa King Season 2 Adds Marvel Star Frank Grillo

The second season of Tulsa King is finally in production, and the hit Paramount+ series got a big boost to the cast as cameras began rolling. The hit series from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan stars Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia capo who gets sent out to Oklahoma to run an operation there. In Season 2, Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Frank Grillo will be joining the series as a new rival to Stallone's Dwight Manfredi.

According to Deadline, Grillo has been cast in a series regular role for Season 2 of Tulsa King. His character, Bill Bevilaqua, is a mobster from Kansas City who takes interest in the operations of Tulsa. Grillo is well known for his work in the Purge franchise and in the MCU, where he played Crossbones.

In addition to Stallone and Grillo, the cast of Tulsa King includes returning series regulars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and Jay Will. Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany are also returning. Season 1 recurring stars Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been upped to series regular status for Season 2.

The first season of Tulsa King is going to air on CBS later this year, following the success of Yellowstone's foray into network TV in 2023.

What Is Tulsa King About?

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."