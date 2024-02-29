Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Set to Air On CBS

The series, which hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, will air on the network this summer.

Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King is coming to broadcast TV, and will air on CBS over the summer, Paramount Global announced yesterday. Originally billed as a Paramount+ exclusive, the series stars Stallone and hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Along with Stallone, the series stars Andrea Savage, Domenick Lombardozzi, Dana Delany, and Scarlet Rose Stallone. The move is the latest in a series of streaming originals that are being brought to broadcast in the hopes of offsetting the cost of streaming platforms with traditional broadcast ads.

Tulsa King has been streamed for more than 3 billion minutes, ranking it fourth among the Sheridan shows (behind Yellowstone, 1923, and 1883). It's currently in the midst of a showrunner change between the first and second seasons.

The decision to air Tulsa King during the summer also helps to boost interest in summer programming. With most series on hiatus during the summer, ratings in primetime can become kind of a wasteland, but if networks can figure out a way to leverage their streaming originals to fill that gap, it could be helpful to both the broadcast and streaming economies.

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots.

If you want to watch it now, Tulsa King is on Paramount+.