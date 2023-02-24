Tulsa King Star Confirms Return for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is back in business for Tulsa King season 2, and so is his crew. Paramount+ renewed the mob drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan for a second season after its November series premiere, which aired a special preview on TV's Paramount Network, bested HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon as cable's highest-rated series debut of 2022. Showrunner and executive producer Terence Winter exited the hit show over creative differences, but we now know who will be heading back to Tulsa, Oklahoma: Dwight's begrudging business partner, Bodhi (Martin Starr).

Speaking to ComicBook's Chris Killian ahead of Party Down's third season premiere on Starz, Starr confirmed he will reprise his role in Tulsa King season 2. Bodhi is "for sure" returning, said Starr, who appeared in all but two episodes of the first season. Watch the interview above.

Bodhi is the owner of OK's Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary, strong-armed into doing business with ex-con Dwight after he's exiled by New York's Invernizzi crime family. Dwight quickly forms an unlikely crew to help him establish a new criminal empire out west: right-hand man Tyson (Jay Will), Dwight's former criminal associate Armand (Max Casella), gun-slinging bar owner Mitch Keller (Garret Hudland), and gangster Goodie Carangi (Christopher Caldovino).

In an interview with Collider, Starr revealed it's unclear when the Stallone-led series might resume filming despite its early second season renewal.



"We don't have dates yet. I think they're working out so many details," Starr said. "We don't even know where we're going to do it this year, or, this next season. So I'm excited to find out everything. I don't think they've dug into scripts or anything yet. I could be wrong, but you know, the impending writer's strike certainly would urge anyone to get moving."

Tulsa King's first season also stars Andrea Savage, Domenik Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Dana Delany, Ritchie Coster, and is streaming now on Paramount+. Try the service for free here.