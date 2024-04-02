Tulsa King Officially Begins Production on Season 2

One of the most popular originals in Paramount+ history is finally heading back into production. Tulsa King, from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, stars Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia capo who gets relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma. After a massively successful first season — which helped give Paramount+ its biggest single day of signups ever — Tulsa King was renewed for a second installment. On Monday, Paramount+ announced that filming on that sophomore season had officially commenced.

Stallone is once again starring as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in Season 2 of Tulsa King. Terence Winter is returning as both a writer and executive producer, steering the ship for the hit series. Craig Zisk is directing and executive producing. Filming on Season 2 will take place in both Tulsa and Atlanta.

In addition to Stallone, the cast of Tulsa King includes returning series regulars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and Jay Will. Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany are also returning. Season 1 recurring stars Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been upped to series regular status for Season 2.

The first season of Tulsa King is going to air on CBS later this year, following the success of Yellowstone's foray into network TV in 2023.

What Is Tulsa King About?

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."