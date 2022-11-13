Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Series Now Streaming

After decades of the biggest roles on the biggest screens, Sylvester Stallone has made his way to television. The action icon is starring in a new series from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan called Tulsa King, playing a capo from the New York mafia who gets relocated to the midwest after 25 years in jail. Fans have been waiting for a while to see Stallone's new small screen adventure, and the time has finally arrived.

Tulsa King is a streaming exclusive series, with its episodes being released on Paramount+. On Sunday morning, Paramount+ unveiled the first episode of Tulsa King, allowing fans to jump into the action right away. You can check out the series premiere of Tulsa King on Paramount+ right now.

What Is Tulsa King About?

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Tulsa King is one of many Sheridan TV shows on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, arrived last year and has a second season on the way. 1883 was the first Yellowstone spinoff and there are still a couple of other spinoffs in development.

