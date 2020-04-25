Buffy Fans Just Discovered Dolly Parton Produced the Series and the Reactions Are Priceless

Some days you get lucky and learn brand new information about your favorite television show a whopping 17 years after it goes off the air. Fans of Buffy the Vampire are just discovering that the beloved series was produced by music legend Dolly Parton, and everyone is both shocked and delighted. According to Independent, Parton was never personally credited as a producer of the series, but a company she owned and co-created, Sandollar Entertainment, is listed on the end credits of every episode of the series. The article explains that Sandollar was "created by Parton and her friend and former business partner Sandy Gallin in 1986." In addition to Buffy, the company also had a hand in producing Father of the Bride (1991), Fly Away Home (1996), the recent Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and much more.

In addition to the Buffy series, Sandollar Entertainment also produced the original Buffy film, which was released back in 1992. "It was Gail Berman, then an executive at Sandollar, who still believed there was potential in the property, and proposed launching the concept as a TV series. Both Berman and Gallin are credited as executive producers on the Buffy series, along with its spin-off series Angel, though Parton herself is not. She did, however, play a fundamental if often forgotten role in bringing Joss Whedon’s creation to the screen," Independent explains. "While it has never been confirmed, some have suggested that Buffy Summers’ on-screen birthday (19 January) is a secret tribute to Parton – the country star herself being born on the same day."

This news has sent shockwaves through the Buffy fandom, with tons of people taking to Twitter to share their amazement over this late discovery. Here are some of the best tweets to hit the Internet about Dolly Parton and Buffy the Vampire Slayer...