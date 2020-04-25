Buffy Fans Just Discovered Dolly Parton Produced the Series and the Reactions Are Priceless
Some days you get lucky and learn brand new information about your favorite television show a whopping 17 years after it goes off the air. Fans of Buffy the Vampire are just discovering that the beloved series was produced by music legend Dolly Parton, and everyone is both shocked and delighted. According to Independent, Parton was never personally credited as a producer of the series, but a company she owned and co-created, Sandollar Entertainment, is listed on the end credits of every episode of the series. The article explains that Sandollar was "created by Parton and her friend and former business partner Sandy Gallin in 1986." In addition to Buffy, the company also had a hand in producing Father of the Bride (1991), Fly Away Home (1996), the recent Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and much more.
In addition to the Buffy series, Sandollar Entertainment also produced the original Buffy film, which was released back in 1992. "It was Gail Berman, then an executive at Sandollar, who still believed there was potential in the property, and proposed launching the concept as a TV series. Both Berman and Gallin are credited as executive producers on the Buffy series, along with its spin-off series Angel, though Parton herself is not. She did, however, play a fundamental if often forgotten role in bringing Joss Whedon’s creation to the screen," Independent explains. "While it has never been confirmed, some have suggested that Buffy Summers’ on-screen birthday (19 January) is a secret tribute to Parton – the country star herself being born on the same day."
This news has sent shockwaves through the Buffy fandom, with tons of people taking to Twitter to share their amazement over this late discovery. Here are some of the best tweets to hit the Internet about Dolly Parton and Buffy the Vampire Slayer...
How Did We Not Kow?!
I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer— john rentoul is a vampire (@sazza_jay) April 22, 2020
Time Has Stopped
[record scratch] https://t.co/Ork81VeLES— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 24, 2020
Dolly the Vampire Slayer
Wowwww Dolly really does have that slayer energy tho https://t.co/DNPdMobDOl— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) April 24, 2020
The Day's Biggest Reveal
Oh, you wanted a reveal? https://t.co/mir8lA9N80— Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) April 24, 2020
Dolly Reigns
Dolly Parton's production company being responsible for Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the coolest thing since Dolly Parton— 🖤Christopher Stevenson❤️ (@CBenStevenson) April 24, 2020
"We Don't Deserve Her"
Dolly Parton (a queen) was an uncredited producer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer (I'm not over Angel, tbh) and just...we don't deserve her. None of us have done enough to be worthy of all this good emanating from one person. https://t.co/wMlqyr5BIA— Carla Joubert (@CJoubert6) April 25, 2020
Coincidence?
😳 and Buffy has the same birthday as Dolly.. pic.twitter.com/MzyZaYEiqF— Seth (@TheFlemishSeth) April 24, 2020
"This Tracks"
I just assume Dolly is part of everything good in the world, so this tracks.
Dolly Parton secretly produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and fans have only just found out | The Independent https://t.co/apPJ8504fT— Anna Drury (@annadrury53) April 25, 2020
Big Lucy Energy
Dolly Parton secretly producing Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the 90s version of Lucille Ball throwing her weight behind Star Trek: TOS. pic.twitter.com/f31hDdkXlO— You Turn The Page, You Wash Your Hands (@jvfriedman) April 24, 2020
Excellent Idea
Replace every Confederate Statue in the US with one of Dolly Parton.https://t.co/qgfDOaHVXG— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 25, 2020
Patron Saint of Entertainment
Dolly Parton’a company secretly produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and just make her a Saint now. pic.twitter.com/sG4ldYJLNh— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 25, 2020
Even People Who Knew Are Shocked
No matter how many times I encounter this information, it always hits me like a revelation.
*deep breath*
Dolly Parton produced Buffy The Vampire Slayer. https://t.co/cc6tFp0MPE— Stuart Henderson (@henderstu) April 24, 2020
