Umbrella Academy Executive Producer Says They Were Also Lyft Driver Before Joining Writers' Strike

Molly Nussbaum, a writer and producer on Umbrella Academy who was working on Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again when the Writers Guild of America strike began, revealed in a recent interview that she had been driving for Lyft in order to make ends meet in 2022. Nussbaum, who is serving as a WGA strike captain, told her story to TheWrap. Hers is the latest in a long line of stories about writers and actors who are barely scraping by. The average salary in the industry sounds pretty okay -- until you consider how expensive it is to live in almost any city where a member of the TV and film community could reasonably be located.

Traditionally, most low-paid actors and writers helped pay the bills with residual payments from reruns. The contracts were pretty clear as to how those payments worked. With streaming, those contracts got significantly muddier, in part because streaming platforms refuse to provide any clarity as to their viewership numbers. Traditional reruns are also functionally dead in many cases, because streamers demand exclusivity. That's why, for instance, The CW claims they have a hard time making money on Superman & Lois, because they can't air reruns from previous seasons. And that extends to writers and actors not getting paid for those theoretical reruns.

"The money that you make on a job has to now last you six, 10, 12, 14 months — and when you don't have residuals coming to help you get through that," Nussbaum said. "I mean, I was an executive producer in April on a hit show for a streaming platform, and I was driving for Lyft in December. That doesn't make any sense. It's not good."

