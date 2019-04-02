‘The Umbrella Academy’ Gets Official Season 2 Order

The Umbrella Academy hit up Netflix earlier this year, and the streaming service will bring the superhero title back for another round. After all, The Umbrella Academyy season two is in the works, and a recent report has officially confirmed its order has been placed.

According to a piece by Variety, The Umbrella Academy has been tapped for a second season. Netflix has renewed the series for a new round, and it is expected that season one’s main cast will reprise their roles for season two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steve Blackman is set to act as showrunner on season two. It will begin production in this summer, and Variety says it will consist of ten episodes total. Creator Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will serve as co-producers on this new season like they did in season one with Black, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg serving as executive producers.

The Umbrella Academy just got confirmed for Season 2, and if anything happens to Five we riot. pic.twitter.com/zoMkmsNwK2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 2, 2019

While word has been quiet on The Umbrella Academy since it hit Netflix, fans felt very confident in its renewal chances. Reception to the adapted series was positive from both fans and critics. As reports began to surface about The Umbrella Academy‘s season two production slate, cast interviews came forward with the show’s stars asking to revisit their characters once more.

“I wish! Call up Netflix,” Emmy Raver-Lampman said of a second season.

“It’s great to see the response from the fans, because that’s a telling sign,” Tom Hopper added in.

“Until I turned up here today, you get an idea that the show’s doing well with a bit of online chat, and people call you up and say, ‘watch the show, man, it’s great. … But it’s great to see the response from the people and see how excited they are about it.”

If you’ve not checked out the series’ first season, The Umbrella Academy is currently streaming on Netflix. You can check out ComicBook.com’s full review here or read on for taste below:

“With the end of the world at hand, The Umbrella Academy manages to distill an apocalyptic narrative into something that feels familiar and personal. The separated leads pull together to make one exciting character drama, even if their arcs clash from time to time. As superheroes continue their rise in Hollywood, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy gives a decidedly different take on the genre, and it is one which new and old fans alike will be glad to add to their queue.”