Umbrella Academy Season 3 Soundtrack: Every Song in New Episodes

A new season of The Umbrella Academy is here and the fan-favorite series' has returned with another fresh batch of songs to keep its viewers toe's tapping while they watch the show. If you're interested in finding out what songs appear in the new episodes, or you need a refresher on which song was present after you've already binged the entire thing, we've compiled every The Umbrella Academy season three song below. Read on to see the full list, but be warned, potential spoilers follow, should you use context clues after seeing each song title.

"I'd say 90% of the songs, I've already decided before we ever get to this phase," The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackmon previously told ComicBook.com about picking the music for the show. "I put them in the script, I encourage my writers to do it. Ultimately, I think music is a character in the show. I love music, music is my life, so I'm very sure about songs. Sometimes I have a song in my mind and then I know how to write the scene, rather than playing music that invokes emotion."

He continued, "I do it the other way, but also I know a lot of songs that I think, I like to counterpoint with what's going on, so sometimes we'll put like 'My Way' by Sinatra over the doomsday nuke scene, and you're like, "How do they fit?" But they somehow magically do, and that's something we like to do in the show, that I think we do really originally. But I love picking those songs, and I have a great music supervisor who works with me too, on that."

The Umbrella Academy season three is now streaming on Netflix.