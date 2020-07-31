The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack Revealed

Today Netflix officially released the second season of The Umbrella Academy, and like its freshman run last year the new episodes are brimming with needle drops and toe tapping tunes throughout. In case you're curious about what songs can be heard in the episodes we've listed them all below by episode, with no spoilers about their context should you want to know the titles ahead of time. We also had the chance to speak with series showrunner Steve Blackman about deciding what music gets used in the series, who had a surprising answer about the process for selecting what makes it into the show.

"I'd say 90% of the songs, I've already decided before we ever get to this phase," Blackman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I put them in the script, I encourage my writers to do it. Ultimately, I think music is a character in the show. I love music, music is my life, so I'm very sure about songs. Sometimes I have a song in my mind and then I know how to write the scene, rather than playing music that invokes emotion."

He continued, "I do it the other way, but also I know a lot of songs that I think, I like to counterpoint with what's going on, so sometimes we'll put like 'My Way' by Sinatra over the doomsday nuke scene, and you're like, "How do they fit?" But they somehow magically do, and that's something we like to do in the show, that I think we do really originally. But I love picking those songs, and I have a great music supervisor who works with me too, on that."

Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix