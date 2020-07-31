The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack Revealed
Today Netflix officially released the second season of The Umbrella Academy, and like its freshman run last year the new episodes are brimming with needle drops and toe tapping tunes throughout. In case you're curious about what songs can be heard in the episodes we've listed them all below by episode, with no spoilers about their context should you want to know the titles ahead of time. We also had the chance to speak with series showrunner Steve Blackman about deciding what music gets used in the series, who had a surprising answer about the process for selecting what makes it into the show.
"I'd say 90% of the songs, I've already decided before we ever get to this phase," Blackman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I put them in the script, I encourage my writers to do it. Ultimately, I think music is a character in the show. I love music, music is my life, so I'm very sure about songs. Sometimes I have a song in my mind and then I know how to write the scene, rather than playing music that invokes emotion."
He continued, "I do it the other way, but also I know a lot of songs that I think, I like to counterpoint with what's going on, so sometimes we'll put like 'My Way' by Sinatra over the doomsday nuke scene, and you're like, "How do they fit?" But they somehow magically do, and that's something we like to do in the show, that I think we do really originally. But I love picking those songs, and I have a great music supervisor who works with me too, on that."
Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 1 Songs
"Beyond the Sea” - Bobby Darin
“Right Back Where We Started From” - Maxine Nightingale
"My Way" - Frank Sinatra
"You Must Be an Angel" - Richard Myhill
“Trying” - Fran Powers
“I Wonder What The Future Holds For Me” - Glenn Snow
“Rocket Fuel” - DJ Shadow (feat. De La Soul)
“Be Thankful You’re You” - Fern Jones
“Crazy" - Daniela Andrade, cover of Gnarls Barkley
“Comin’ Home Baby” - Mel Tormé
"You Only Want Me When You're Lonely" - Jim Boyd
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 2 Songs
“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” - Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters
"Who's That Knockin'" - The Genies
"I'm a Man" - The Spencer Davis Group
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 3 Songs
“I Gotta Get the World Fff My Back” - Bill Martin and Phil Coulter
“Sunny” -Boney M
"I Don't Care What They Say About You" - Mack & Gwen With The Country Playboys
“I’ll Never Do You Wrong” - Joe Tex
"Golden Brown" The Stranglers
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 4 Songs
“Love Is Blue” - Marty Robbins
“Renegade” - Styx
"Have You Ever Been Hurt" - Helen Wilson
“Unwind Yourself” - Marva Whitney
"I Was Made For Lovin' You" - KISS
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 5 Songs
“Major Tom (Coming Home)” - Peter Schilling
"He Can't Love You" - Joe Hunter feat. Four Holidays
"Hey Da Da" - Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei
“Twisting the Night Away” - Sam Cooke
“Bad Guy" - The Interrupters, cover of Billie Eilish
"Hello" - My Kullsvik, cover of Adele
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 6 Songs
“Won’t Be Long” - Aretha Franklin
“An Old-Fashioned Christmas” - Jack Huddle
“Hold On, I’m Comin’” - Sam and Dave
“I Live Alone” - Bob Cox
“The Order of Death” - Public Image Ltd.
"In Hell I'll Be In Good Company" - The Dead South
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 7 Songs
“Polk Salad Annie” - Tony Joe White
"Give Me A Reason To Stay” - Zoe Muth
“Sister of Pearl” - Baio
"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" - Backstreet Boys
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 9 Songs
“Dancing With Myself” - Generation X
"Here Comes The End" - Gerard Way (feat. Judith Hill)
