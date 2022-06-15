Netflix's Umbrella Academy Season 3 Review Roundup
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is almost here and the reviews are pouring in. A lot of the writers tasked with talking about the latest batch of episodes note how long ago Season 2 feels like. Despite that long layover, there's a lot for fans to enjoy with this entry in the Netflix hit. Season 3 doesn't hem as closely to Gerard Way's graphic novel. There are a number of surprises for fans as The Umbrella Academy immediately picks up after that cliffhanger in Season 2. Ben Hargreeves takes on an entirely different level of importance this time around. Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves makes his grand introduction. For the fans who just love these characters as a whole, there will be the comfort of being back with everyone. But, some of the reviewers note that this season might not stand up as well when compared to the previous entries.
So, what are critics (including Comicbook.com's own Spencer Perry) saying about the most recent season of The Umbrella Academy? Check out all the analysis right here as the show returns to Netflix on June 22.
Polygon's Petrana Radulovic says that this is the ultimate test for the band of misfits. The time loop device functions really well.
"How much you enjoy this season depends on how much you enjoy stories about people suffering because they keep making the wrong decisions over and over again, even in the face of potential annihilation."
Nate Richard from Collider thinks that there's something really intimate about the third season. Those qualities make this one shine.
"Season 3 ultimately brings the series back to the same setting as its freshman outing, yet still finds a way to shake things up and avoid retreading any storylines. Season 3 blends together the moodiness of Season 1 with the brisk-pacing, bizarro nature, and enormous heart of Season 2."
CNET's Jennifer Bisset says that Season 3 might not reach the same epiphany from the last entry. But, The Umbrella Academy is still a blast.
"While it loses its way in the middle, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy still brims with everything that makes its gung-ho superhero madhouse a winner. Among the stacked ranks of superhero show rivals, it still manages to hold its own."
David Opie from Digital Spy can't help but notice that there's some real familiarity at play with this season. He wonders how much longer it can continue.
"Still though, your enjoyment of this season is going to depend a lot on your ability to look past that oppressive sense of familiarity which permeates the majority of these new episodes... Much of Umbrella Academy's initial appeal lay with its ability to innovate and push back against traditional heroics. But now, the show's own established traditions threaten to diminish Umbrella Academy's cult appeal if things continue in this direction."
SlashFilm's Danielle Ryan says that there are some things to love about Season 3. But, also admits there's a bit too much variance this time around.
"Season 3 is a frustrating mix of both, delivering exceptional arcs for certain characters while making baffling decisions with others, leading to an experience that feels sort of like eating those gag jelly beans: it's impossible to tell whether the next scene is going to be piña colada or vomit flavored."
Mason Downey of Gamespot noted that the show retains a lot of it's charm but also admitted that there might be a little too much going on this season.
"Put plainly, Umbrella Academy Season 3 has a lot going on--and while the higher concept sci-fi conceits are certainly par for the course in the show, there's more of them overlapping than ever before, and there are more characters in play to keep track of this time around, making this season feel bigger and busier than ever. Unfortunately, this new size and scale also means that Season 3 has a few too many ideas, and no real way to pay them all off."
Jenna Scherer from The A.V. Club commends the show for dialing back some of the action to focus on Elliot Page. The Umbrella Academy is better for it.
"The Umbrella Academy, vitally, reserves the greatest care for the story of Vanya, played by Oscar nominee Elliot Page. The writers map the actor's real-life transition onto his character, as the queer awakening he experienced back in the 1960s leads Vanya to becoming Viktor. The show deftly handles the conversations Viktor has with each of his family members about his transition, as well as showcases the way he comes into his own throughout the season."
Alex Stedman from IGN writes that the narrative choices for this entry make a lot of sense.