Netflix's Umbrella Academy Season 3 Review Roundup

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is almost here and the reviews are pouring in. A lot of the writers tasked with talking about the latest batch of episodes note how long ago Season 2 feels like. Despite that long layover, there's a lot for fans to enjoy with this entry in the Netflix hit. Season 3 doesn't hem as closely to Gerard Way's graphic novel. There are a number of surprises for fans as The Umbrella Academy immediately picks up after that cliffhanger in Season 2. Ben Hargreeves takes on an entirely different level of importance this time around. Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves makes his grand introduction. For the fans who just love these characters as a whole, there will be the comfort of being back with everyone. But, some of the reviewers note that this season might not stand up as well when compared to the previous entries.

So, what are critics (including Comicbook.com's own Spencer Perry) saying about the most recent season of The Umbrella Academy? Check out all the analysis right here as the show returns to Netflix on June 22.

