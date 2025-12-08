Unreleased Power Rangers Series Reveals Footage and Key Details (Including Surprise Dino Fury Connection)

Power Rangers wrapped up its previous era at Netflix with the second season of Power Rangers Dino Fury, the singular season of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and the 30th Anniversary Special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Since then, fans have been waiting to see what the next step in the live-action franchise would be, but there’s been another Power Rangers project that’s evidently been completed but remains unreleased. Now one of the project’s actors has released a new behind-the-scenes video with tons of footage and new details on the series, including a shocking connection and storyline crossover with Dino Fury.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the past few months, there’s been a lot of discussion around the final chapter of the Ninja Kidz web series, which debuted back in 2017 and became a big hit on the Ninja Kidz TV YouTube channel. After episode 9’s release 3 years ago, fans have been waiting to see the big finale, and that was revealed to be happening earlier this year. The series has yet to actually release, but actor Bryton Myler (who plays Bulk in the series) has released a new YouTube video with all sorts of new footage and story details that connect the series to Dino Fury in major ways.

Play video

Myler reveals where things left off from the last episode, which featured Rita Repulsa (the Green Ranger version) finding the Rangers to tell them Lord Zedd is on his way. She then teleports the Rangers (and Bulk accidentally) to go seek help from the Dino Fury Rangers, and they disappear before Goldar confronts Rita. It turns out that Rita sent the Rangers to Rafkon, which is the home planet of Dino Fury’s Red Ranger Zayto (though we learn other Rangers are from there as well during the season). It turns out the Rangers have now been on Rafkon for four years and have become even more capable warriors during their time there.

Even more interesting is that at one point, the Rangers find a way to get back to Earth, Bulk almost gets left behind, but ultimately makes it through the portal. He’s not alone though, as a Rakonian named Zato ends up going through with him, with everyone now teleporting to the Rangers’ headquarters. While the spelling is different, there aren’t many Zaytos around, so the connection is pretty clear.

We also see the four years in waiting reunion between Bulk and Skull, and this was especially important for Myler. The scene is a great one for those who have been following the series, but it also holds a special importance for Myler and how the show has affected his life, as this might have been his last time playing the character.

Play video

“This is a really important and touching moment for my character because it’s the first time in the whole series you actually see Bulk show genuine love for someone. Honestly, it almost brought me to tears, because behind the scenes, this wasn’t just another funny Power Rangers scene, this is a role I’ve played since I was 13 years old,” Myler said. “And so much has happened in my life because of it. Without this series, everything would be completely different for me. I may not have met my wife or been able to travel with my family as much as I did.”

“Every memory of the last nine years has been because of this character, and I really am so grateful for it,” Myler said. “And reuniting with Skull here while wrapping up the series that changed my whole life meant more to me than I can even explain.”

“This might be the last time I will ever get to play Bulk, and I will make sure to cherish every single moment,” Myler said.

There is currently no release date for the Power Rangers Ninja Kidz finale, but hopefully, more details on a release will be announced soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!