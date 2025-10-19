New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Series Reveals First Trailer and Morph Sequence

Power Rangers is in an odd place at the moment, with its film, TV, and streaming plans all in various stages of development, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some things cooking for longtime fans. Playmates recently relaunched the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toy line, and the comics are all still going strong. There’s also another project that has been long-awaited and is finally getting the chance to close out its run, and now that the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers-inspired series has revealed its first trailer and first glimpse at the Rangers’ morph sequence, it’s certainly stirring up discussion amongst fans.

That new project is the final chapter in the popular web series Ninja Kidz, as after 3 years, the series is bringing much of the cast back to deliver an epic final episode and ending. Fans first started getting hyped about the project after the first looks were revealed of the new suits and designs, and there was talk of an increased budget from past episodes as well. You can certainly see that in the new trailer below, though there is also a boost from A.I. in some of the sequences, especially in regards to Goldar and Lord Zedd.

New Teaser for the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Ninja Kidz Collaboration! First episode should be dropping sometime this month!



Youtube Link: https://t.co/uIUbmKPOlj#PowerRangers #MMPR pic.twitter.com/AfmSABvefv — Julian Do (@Martian_Ranger) October 18, 2025

The trailer (via Julian Do) kicks things off with the Putties creating havoc in Angel Grove, and after an explosion, we get our first look at Goldar confronting the Rangers, followed by our first look at the morphing sequence. We then get our first look at a transforming Lord Zedd, followed by a battle scene between the Rangers (fully morphed) and Goldar. The trailer also gives us a look at the White Ranger’s journey and future battles, including with Lord Zedd, and you can check out the trailer in the video above.

There are several key takeaways from the first trailer that feel worth mentioning, with the first being that while concept art of Alpha 5 and Zordon were previously shared, neither one appears in the trailer. As for the Rangers themselves, the action sequences look like they capture the energy of the original show, and some of the team-up attacks looked fantastic.

The morph sequence is sort of split into two parts here, and while I want to see the fully completed sequence, the first part does leave a little to be desired, mostly due to the almost quiet Morphin Time delivery. That said, when the morph actually happens and the Rangers are fully locked in, it looks pretty slick.

That brings us to the villains, and you can definitely see the A.I. influence in Goldar and Lord Zedd’s sequences. There’s a detached quality that those two have in scenes they are in with other people, but in other scenes, like with Zedd and the Red Ranger, it’s not as prevalent. A.I. use will certainly draw a visceral reaction from some fans, and it’s understandable, though this is also a fan series at the end of the day, even with some additional backing and a bit more budget. Previous photos from the set also show people in Lord Zedd and Goldar costumes, so there are actually people playing those parts, even if A.I. is giving his on-screen look a visual boost.

We do know that Rita Repulsa and Finster, as well as the White Ranger, will be playing roles in the series, but they weren’t showcased in the trailer. Hopefully, we’ll get a look at them soon, as the series is rumored to debut sometime in November. When an official release date has been announced, we’ll keep you updated, but at least November isn’t too far away.

