Power Rangers EP Reveals Once & Always and Cosmic Fury’s Billy Storylines are ‘Completely Separate’

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury hits Netflix in just a month’s time, and fans are excited to see this third chapter in the Dino Fury saga. Turns out the show had a big surprise up its sleeve with the reveal that David Yost would be reprising the role of Billy and joining the season as a mentor, which coincides with his recent return in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. While Yost plays Billy in both shows, Cosmic Fury executive producer Simon Bennett explained in an interview with EW that Yost returning was already planned in Cosmic Fury before Once & Always became a reality, so the two projects and their storylines are “completely separate”.

Bennett explained that they were asked to keep both projects as their own thing, but there will be a few things for eagle-eyed fans to pick up on. “And we were asked to keep it that way – apart from a couple of tiny easter eggs,” Bennett said. “I won’t give these away, but I’m keen to see if fans pick up on them.”

As for Billy’s return, Bennett was excited at having one of the original Rangers in the mix. “We felt it would be a meaningful landmark for fans to have David return to the show in a significant role, playing a mentor,” Bennett said. “And on a personal level, it was a thrill to be working with the O.G. Blue Ranger. David’s calm and positive spirit kept us all grounded and reminded us of the Ranger legacy we were striving to do justice to.”

The Cosmic Fury cast includes Russell Curry (Zayto), Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones), Kai Moya (Ollie Akana), Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia), Chance Perez (Javi Garcia), Jordon Fite (Aiyon), Jacqueline Joe (Fern), and Yost (Billy). Power Rangers Cosmic Fury is executive produced by Simon Bennett, and you can find the official description for Cosmic Fury below.

“Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space! The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd’s latest threat, and they won’t do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entire new fleet of Zords!

Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy’s help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd. Billy’s expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.”

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will premiere on Netflix on September 29th, and Dino Fury seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. You can stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix as well.

