First Live-Action Power Rangers Show Since Super Sentai Cancelation Confirmed

The Power Rangers franchise seems to be revving up again, as not only is Playmates Toys’ new toyline up and running, but rumors have suggested that new television and film projects are in active development. One of the most interesting recent developments was in regards to the new television series, which will reportedly be for Disney+, and there were even some big names at the helm in those previous reports. Now the first live-action Power Rangers show since the cancellation of Super Sentai has finally been confirmed, and we’re beyond excited.

Those recent reports said that the new live-action Power Rangers TV series was being written by Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, and they will serve as showrunners and producers of the new Power Rangers series as well. Now all of that has been confirmed by Steinberg and Shotz directly, who told MovieWeb the rumor is true and that they are excited for that story.

When asked about the rumor and if there was any truth to it, Steinberg said, “The rumor is true. I can not tell you, but I am very, very excited for that story.” When Shotz was asked, he also kept things vague but did give a bit more. “(Laughs) You are asking questions that you know I can’t answer. Let’s just say we very much hope to bring that story to life, so that’s all I can say at this point,” Shotz said.

It’s nice to have an actual creative team attached to the series, as it’s been a bit turbulent over the past year or two. There was previously a connected universe in development that was being spearheaded by I Am Not Okay With This creator Jonathan Entwistle in partnership with Hasbro and Netflix.

That universe was supposed to include connections between TV and film, and there was a great deal of anticipation to see what they could create together. While Netflix did ultimately become the home for Power Rangers Dino Fury, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and the 30th Anniversary Special Once & Always, the grand plans of a full universe came to a halt in 2024.

Given the reception of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the series has strong showrunners at the helm who know how to adapt IP and create compelling characters, so there is reason to hope this project actually becomes a reality and hits the small screen.

