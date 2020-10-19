Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix

✖

While most Netflix originals are released later in the week, the streaming giant delivered a present to true crime fans on Monday morning. As soon as the calendar flipped to Monday, October 19th, Netflix released a brand new installment of the popular Unsolved Mysteries revival series. The new season consists of six brand new episodes, each with another mystery for viewers to try and wrap their heads around. This new batch of episodes comes just a couple of months after the first season was released on Netflix.

The reboot of the classic true crime series was an instant hit upon its Netflix debut over the summer. Unsolved Mysteries became a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for a couple weeks after it premiered. This new season deals with cases involving missing persons, unexpected deaths, and spiritual sightings.

Below, you can check out all six titles and descriptions for the new Unsolved Mysteries episodes.

"Washington Insider Murder"

Police find the body of former White House aide Jack Wheeler in a landfill. Security footage captures strange events in the days leading up to his death.

"A Death in Oslo"

After checking in at a luxury hotel with no ID or credit card, a woman dies from a gunshot. Years later, her identity — and her death — remain a mystery.

"Death Row Fugitive"

Given a furlough to go Christmas shopping in 1973, a convicted killer escapes. Police have come close to apprehending him but believe he's still at large.

"Tsunami Spirits"

A massive earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan in March 2011. Residents share stories of the spirits they encountered in the wake of the disaster.

"Lady in the Lake"

On an icy night, police find JoAnn Romain's abandoned car and assume she drowned in a nearby lake by suicide. But her family suspects foul play.

"Stolen Kids"

In may and August 1989, two toddlers vanished from the same New York City park. A search turned up nothing — but their families haven't given up hope.

Are you looking forward to digging into new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix? Which of the new cases sounds the most interesting? Let us know in the comments!

Both seasons of Unsolved Mysteries are now available to stream on Netflix.