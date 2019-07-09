Kristen Bell Would Do Veronica Mars Season 5

It’s rare that a TV series has the kind of post-cancellation life that Veronica Mars has had. The show got the axe after three initial seasons, two on UPN and one on The CW following UPN’s merger with The WB. In 2007, it seemed like the beloved crime series was totally done. However, Veronica Mars has continued to find success in the decade since its cancellation, receiving a feature-length film in 2014 and a brand new revival season on Hulu later this month. Veronica Mars finds a way to keep going, and star Kristen Bell is part of the reason why.

Bell certainly takes ownership over the character of Veronica, as well as the show itself, and doesn’t plan to see a scenario in which she can’t return to the town of Neptune. During a recent interview with TVLine, Bell said that she would keep telling new Veronica Mars stories as long as she’s able to.

“I told [series creator] Rob Thomas that I will do Veronica Mars until it’s Murder, She Wrote,” she said, “I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead. And then the big reveal [in the eventual series finale] is that Veronica’s the criminal; she killed everyone!”

Obviously that was a bit of a joke, but Bell is completely serious about continuing Veronica Mars in the future following Season 4. She said that she sees an “endless life” for the character, thanks to Thomas’ “commitment to reinvent the story.” She also credited the fans, saying “as long as the fans want more I will try to do it again.”

This time around, the commitment to Veronica Mars is a little harder on Bell, now that she’s got two daughters of her own.

“[It] was a big decision to come back to the show because it’s a huge undertaking,” Bell admitted. “And that means I’m going to miss a lot of bedtimes. But I said to myself, ‘If we can do it right, it will be worth it because Veronica will be out in the world again as an inspiration.’ I want my girls to have that. And I want people to say, as I do, ‘What would Veronica do?’”

Veronica Mars Season 4 will debut on Hulu on July 26th.