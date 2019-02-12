‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Bringing Back Ken Marino

Get ready, Vinnie Van Lowe is officially making a comeback!

Hulu is gearing up for a Veronica Mars revival, with the Kristen Bell-starring series set to air a new batch of episodes on the streaming service later this year. While many of the original cast members had been previously confirmed to return for the revival series, there had been no mention of Ken Marino‘s Vinnie Van Lowe. Thankfully, that changed this week when the actor made it clear that he was on the way back to the world of Veronica Mars.

During the TCA winter press tour, Marino spoke with TV Guide and was asked whether or not he would be coming back for the revival. While he didn’t want to get himself in trouble by saying too much, Marino did noted that series creator Rob Thomas had previously replied “yes” to a fan on Twitter asking about his return, so it was probably safe to talk about it.

“I hope I’m not getting myself in trouble, but he said it on Twitter so, if it’s on Twitter, it’s out there,” Marino said. “I might be showing up – cannot confirm or deny.”

As Marino claimed, Thomas did in fact tell an inquisitive fan on Twitter late last month that Marino would be back for the second time around.

Yes. — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) January 31, 2019

During Hulu‘s presentation at the TCA tour this year, senior VP of originals Craig Erwich told the critics in attendance that he was excited to finally see the new Veronica Mars launch this summer.

“Rob Thomas who is the steward of the franchise, has really threaded the needle,” Erwich said. “From what I’ve seen of the show, and I’ve read, and the scripts are excellent. It is very true to the character. It is very true to the world. It’s true to the tone of the show and what made people fall in love with the show, but it is definitely an update. She’s not a young girl anymore. You’ll see her dealing with contemporary issues in a contemporary world.”

