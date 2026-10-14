VisionQuest Confirms an MCU Favorite’s Fate (But There Might Be More to the Story)

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for VisionQuest episodes 1 and 2.

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The MCU’s long-awaited new show, VisionQuest, has finally premiered with the first two episodes now streaming on Disney+, and in addition to myriad other twists and reveals, the show may have just confirmed the fate of none other than Wanda Maximoff. Wanda/the Scarlet Witch died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that hasn’t stopped years of rampant fan speculation that she would one day return. Although many remain convinced that this return will occur in Avengers: Doomsday, as VisionQuest became closer, more and more fans were convinced that she would instead make her comeback on the show. No such return happens in the first two episodes, sadly.

Even worse news for those hoping to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda in the MCU again someday, the first episode seemed to confirm that this fan-favorite character had in fact died—something that has been heavily debated within the fanbase, even now. Specifically, in the first episode of VisionQuest, Vision explains that Wanda was crushed by the weight of a mountain, seemingly referencing Wanda’s final act of pulling Mount Wundagore down upon herself. With that, it appeared as though Vision was confirming her death. Yet, there is some degree of complexity to this even now, as one of the antagonists of the series, Paladin, goes on to tell Vision that whenever the words witch, hex, or spell are involved, something survives. Now, that comment has drawn Wanda’s fate into question once again.

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The MCU has been toying with audiences regarding Wanda’s fate since, essentially, that mountain came down on top of her. Already, Agatha All Along had a similar connection to and reflection on Wanda, with Billy Maximoff at one point directly asking Agatha if Wanda was really dead, at which point Agatha said yes, no, and maybe. Unfortunately, that is basically how every MCU project has dealt with the possibility of Wanda’s survival, and that seems to include VisionQuest. It appeared, at first, like Vision’s comments about Wanda were meant to confirm that she truly is dead. Yet, Paladin’s mention of something surviving means that this still isn’t certain, even now. However, there is a different explanation for this line as well, and it likely won’t be nearly as exciting to those who are hoping to see Wanda again.

Namely, it’s most likely that the something that survived, in this case, was Tommy (and Billy, although he hasn’t yet appeared in the show, if he’s going to do so). After all, the twins had quite literally and, frankly, miraculously, managed to survive the destruction of the Hex, and the show centers in part on Tommy. That doesn’t automatically mean that Wanda isn’t alive, though. Paladin’s comments may have been about Tommy, but it’s clear that VisionQuest is still keeping the door open for Wanda, just as so many projects now have. It’s just a waiting game to see whether she will actually eventually return, either in VisionQuest or in some other upcoming show or movie, be it Doomsday or something else.

Are you holding out hope that Wanda is still alive in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below.