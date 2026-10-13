VisionQuest Stars Tease Wanda Maximoff’s Loving “Presence” Throughout the New Show

VisionQuest is finally about to be released on Disney+, and while fans are excited to see this new era of Vision’s larger MCU story, a significant number of Marvel fans are also waiting to see whether the show will finally mean the return of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch—and Bettany has just hinted that she will have a role in the show (sort of). VisionQuest is said to be the third and final installment in , and it is perhaps for that reason that audiences are so convinced that this will be her return; however, Vision actor Paul Bettany has just hinted that her role won’t be quite what those viewers are looking for.

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In a recent interview, Bettany said of Wanda, “Falling in love with Wanda is largely how Vision understands humanity, so yes, she’s very much a presence for him and always will be, because family is forever.” While sweet not only because it confirms that Wanda helped Vision find his humanity but also because “family is forever” is a line directly taken from WandaVision, the idea that Wanda’s ‘presence’ in the show is quite different from the full-fledged character return that many are hoping to see in the series is likely to disappoint fans. Yet, that isn’t even the most interesting point to come out of this interview. Rather, joining Bettany was Tommy actor Ruaridh Mollica, and his insights about Wanda proved particularly compelling.

Tommy’s Feelings About His Mother in VisionQuest Have Fascinating Implications

Already, we’ve seen the return of the other Maximoff twin, Billy, in Agatha All Along. In that show, however, Billy made it quite clear that while he fully sees Tommy as his brother, he does not see Wanda as his mother, and he even seemed to have a fair bit of resentment towards her. The same is definitely not true of Tommy. In the VisionQuest trailers, Tommy is very clearly searching for his mother and does actually see her as his true mother. Adding to that are Mollica’s recent comments in the same interview with Bettany, in which he explains, “I feel like I’m kind of learning about my mother through Vision in the show, and I think there’s a saying in psychotherapy or something: the mother is like the original wound, and it’s the thing that you hold so dear. I get to go on this journey with my father, and then all I yearn for is mum, you know? I have all these memories of her and learn about how amazing she was through the eyes of love in Vision. It’s really beautiful.”

The new VisionQuest trailer is the best one yet – and confirms a number of fan theories.



The series launches on Disney+ October 14th – with a two-episode premiere.

pic.twitter.com/4SCxmIE8CT — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 1, 2026

What’s particularly interesting here is the idea that Tommy will be seeing all of the positives of Wanda because his understanding of her is being formed through Vision’s love for her—suggesting that Wanda’s murderous rampage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t really be playing a factor. When the brothers reunite, as they almost certainly will whether it’s in this project or in some future movie or show, that will surely mean the two being entirely at odds with one another when it comes to their perspective on Wanda, and that will be fascinating to watch play out. Ultimately, though, they are both right. Wanda is an incredibly complex character, and both Tommy’s view of her as a loving partner to Vision and Billy’s view of her as a darker, more violent figure are accurate.

Are you hoping to see more of Wanda than just this “presence” in VisionQuest? Share your thoughts in the comments below.