Marvel Fans Just Realized a Shocking VisionQuest Detail, & It Could Mean Wanda Maximoff’s Return

After months of waiting and anticipation building up, the MCU’s newest TV show, VisionQuest is finally premiering on Disney+ today, October 13—and that date in particular has fans believing that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is about to make her return. Although Wanda died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, taking the Darkhold along with her, fans have never really accepted that she is truly dead and going to stay that way. She didn’t return in Agatha All Along, as many had hoped, but there were teases of her return. In fact, there were many Wanda details in Agatha All Along, including the date of her death: October 13.

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With VisionQuest’s release date changing from, originally, October 14 to October 13, fans are convinced that this shift was meant to draw attention to this date in particular, and, understandably, many believe that the show releasing on Wanda’s death date cannot be a coincidence. Currently, there continues to be rampant speculation that Wanda’s return could either happen in VisionQuest or, at the very least, will be teased in VisionQuest and then confirmed in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Right now, there has been no concrete evidence on either front, but with this shocking Wanda connection, MCU fans are largely becoming even more hopeful.

Could Wanda Really Be Returning in VisionQuest?

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There’s little doubt that there are many, many Marvel fans who want to see Wanda return. She remains an incredibly popular character, even so long after her death, and the chatter has never really died down regarding when and how she could return. As prominent as that conversation is, though, it still feels very much in question whether she would truly come back, for myriad reasons, and VisionQuest actually feels less likely as the choice than some might hope. VisionQuest has a lot of ground to cover, from Vision’s search for a sense of identity to his reconnection with his son, Tommy. There’s also heavy speculation that the other Maximoff twin, Billy, will be making an appearance, and that actually feels much more likely than Wanda returning—and it seems rather unlikely that they would both come back in one show.

However, hope remains and is a bit stronger for VisionQuest simply setting up Wanda’s upcoming return. Already, there is reason to believe that Doomsday would make more sense for that return, including the fact that Doom and Wanda had an arc in the comics. Moreover, a return that significant feels better built for the big screen. With Tommy focusing so much on who his mother is and wanting to find her—and Billy and Tommy actually also having an arc, tied to this Wanda and Doom story, in which they search for and find their mother—it does seem like the MCU is getting ready for that story. In that sense, it seems most likely that VisionQuest will tease or set up Wanda’s later return, but this fact about her death date does call that into question, to a degree.

Do you think Wanda will return in VisionQuest, Doomsday, or not at all? Share your thoughts in the comments below.