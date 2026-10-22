VIsionQuest Finally Reveals The Origin of Two Major Iron Man Characters

It’s crowded inside Vision’s head these days. In VisionQuest, he has a whole makeshift family of AIs created by Stark Industries, for various purposes besides playing house with an android who used to actually play house with a mutant witch. As we know, Tony Stark’s not the kind of guy to create androids from whole cloth. We thought J.A.R.V.I.S. was just a Paul Bettany voice for a few movies — turned out he was modeled on Howard Stark’s manservant of that name, played by James D’Arcy in Agent Carter, and now again in VisionQuest. The discrepancy in voices can be attributed, perhaps, to the Bettany voice being downloaded into Vision, and J.A.R.V.I.S. reverting to backup.

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But what about some of the others? F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H. previously had different voices too, and rather than Kevin Feige insisting, a la James Gunn, that voice actors portray characters in the flesh as well, VisionQuest has recast. One reason is that E.D.I.T.H., in Spider-Man: No Way Home, was voiced by an assistant editor, Dawn Michelle King. Another is that VisionQuest just revealed new information about their origins that requires new perspective.

The AIs Named E.D.I.T.H. and F.R.I.D.A.Y. Are Based on Real People Stark Employed

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL TV

Just like with J.A.R.V.I.S., it turns out Tony Stark has a thing for commemorating his father’s favored staff and friends with AIs in their likeness — ironically the sort of thing that actors in the real world are fighting against. E.D.I.T.H., who was seemingly egotistically dubbed that by a fatalistic Stark to stand for “Even Dead, I’m The Hero,” now adds a more tragic dimension to that name. She’s modeled on Edith Marks, a test pilot for Stark who lost her fellow pilot husband to a crash, implying that he’s actually the dead hero. The real Edith continued to work for Stark, and was an inspiration to Tony — even putting her into a pair of glasses for Peter Parker is implied to be a tribute to her flying goggles. Now she’s embodied by actress Emily Hampshire, with a can-do spirit even in the face of greater danger.

F.R.I.D.A.Y. was originally voiced by actress Kerry Condon as J.A.R.V.I.S.’ post-Vision successor, but perhaps either her schedule didn’t match up, or showrunner Terry Matalas wanted to bring on Orla Brady, with whom he has worked before. In the comics, “Friday” was not an acronym, but rather a reference to the term “his girl Friday.” The MCU acronym, “Female Replacement Intelligent Digital Assistant Youth,” appears to have been either fan-created or internally leaked, and later canonized by an Avengers Campus Paris comic book. Again, though, even in MCU continuity, it appears Tony took real names first, and thought of matching acronyms later.

In this case, he presumably found “Friday” easier to match with words than “Allison,” which was the real name of Howard Stark’s “girl Friday.” Or, perhaps, he didn’t want to creep out her son. That’s because Allison Hogan was, indeed, Happy Hogan’s mother, and Tony grew up with her not just as a servant, but his best friend’s mom (knowing Tony, he likely had an inappropriate crush, too). So indeed, Happy Hogan is somewhere out there having no idea that a perfected image of his mother is running a “household” for Vision and now serving as his maternal figure too. Of course, the obvious question now is why, if all these AIs are the images of real people, does Ultron look like James Spader…

What do you think of all these AI having human origins? Let us know your thoughts — without the use of ChatGPT, please!