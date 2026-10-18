Emily Hampshire Reveals If Her E.D.I.T.H. Is the Same Program Used By Spider-Man

One of the breakout characters in VisionQuest is the AI known as EDITH. Actress Emily Hampshire has really delivered an entertaining performance as the AI in the new Disney+ series, and she shares a name with the AI that Peter Parker used when he had the glasses that Tony Stark gave him in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, there has been little in the way of information in VisionQuest about her activities before Vision took her into his own little world. That was all settled in an interview that Hampshire did with ComicBook concerning the series.

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Emily Hampshire spoke to ComicBook about her role as EDITH, and she confirmed that she was the same program that Spider-Man used. This might explain a lot about her willingness to take chances that the other AI programs might not be comfortable with. “She’s only been a voice in a pair of glasses,” Hampshire said. “It felt so much like: if Tony Stark had bottled his essence, put you in a pair of glasses, called you Edith for ‘Even Dead, I’m the Hero,’ which is very Tony Stark, and you had access to all the weapons, and he gave you to a teenager as your boss, who would you be when you were let out? And to me, that is the Edith we meet in VisionQuest because she is just dying to be set free and have fun. And her idea of fun, though, is blowing things up. She’s this person who wants so in on being alive.”

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What This Means About EDITH in VisionQuest

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The AIs in VisionQuest serve to show two things. First of all, Tony Stark created all of his AIs to have different personalities and purposes. JARVIS is analytical and was always there to keep Stark from going over the line in his scientific inventions. FRIDAY was the replacement for JARVIS, and she was also there to act as his scientific assistant. EDITH was created for Spider-Man and was there to help lead Peter Parker into his role as a hero. DUM-E was the assistant arm in his lab, and U handled the practical tasks for Stark. Each of these, in VisionQuest, has those same personalities based on their tasks.

That is their second purpose, as each of the distinct personalities helps give Vision the different parts of a human experience to help him learn more about who he is. Add in Ultron, who is just arrogant and almost bullying, and they give Vision everything he needs to know about the human condition, even though none of them have ever been human. EDITH is the most interesting since she is the most juvenile of them and is therefore the most human. Seeing as how she was stuck with a teenager who was still maturing himself, it makes sense that she would be so fun.

EDITH is the one AI who has the best chance of leading Vision into his role as someone who is more than just an android, someone who could possibly even be a father to Tommy. EDITH was stuck with Spider-Man for so long that it makes sense that she just wants to be an extreme version of herself. Don’t be surprised if EDITH is who helps turn Vision into more of a human.

What are your thoughts on EDITH in VisionQuest? Let us know your favorite AI in the series in the comments below.