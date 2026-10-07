VisionQuest’s Episode Release Schedule Answers a Major Fan Question (& Makes One Theory More Likely)

For a time, it seemed like the MCU was nearly constantly releasing new live-action TV shows, from Loki and WandaVision, both of which continue to be widely regarded as among the franchise’s best shows to date, to others that didn’t perform quite so well, such as Secret Invasion. Perhaps because some of those shows didn’t find success, Marvel and Disney have noticeably slowed down on rolling them out. Thankfully, MCU fans are still getting one key series, though, and that’s the upcoming show VisionQuest, which drops on Disney+ on October 14. The series, as the name suggests, centers on Vision, specifically after the events of WandaVision (thereby concluding the so-called ). There has, unsurprisingly, been plenty of speculation about what this show may therefore have in store.

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Among those major questions are whether the show will have a direct tie-in to Doomsday, especially because it will be hitting Disney+ before that movie arrives in theaters, and whether it could mean the long-awaited return of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch—a return that isn’t guaranteed but many fans are nevertheless expecting. Both answers were anyone’s guess, although they also just both became much more likely following news of VisionQuest’s release schedule. Specifically, it was previously highly expected that VisionQuest would fully conclude before Doomsday arrives, but it wasn’t confirmed. Now, we know for sure that VisionQuest will be over first—and that means it’s even more likely for the show (and its characters) to have some bearing on Doomsday, perhaps even in a way that connects to Wanda.

The release schedule for ‘VISIONQUEST’



• October 14 — Episodes 1–2

• October 21 — Episodes 3–4

• October 28 — Episodes 5–6

• November 4 — Episode 7

• November 11 — Episode 8 pic.twitter.com/2elplsD6SU — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 7, 2026

The VisionQuest Story Could Continue in Doomsday

Already, trailers for VisionQuest have confirmed that the show will be a family reunion of sorts. At the very least, Vision and Tommy will be reuniting, with Vision having to come to terms with the fact that the Westview family actually was real. Tommy, for his part, seems to be on the hunt for Wanda, as he is shown in one clip saying he had a mother. Given that Agatha All Along also concluded with Billy and Agatha looking for Tommy, it seems safe to assume that, at minimum, Billy, Tommy, and Vision will come back together. Of course, if that reunion is limited to just those three family members, audiences will be outraged, as it was Wanda who most desperately wanted her family, and she’s now (seemingly) dead. Yet, this could be exactly how VisionQuest ties into Doomsday.

The biggest theory about how Wanda could return is currently that the MCU could follow the arc in the comics in which Tommy and Billy come together to search for her and ultimately find her with Doom (and without any memory). This would obviously be a fit for Doomsday, as Doom as the primary antagonist. Theoretically, VisionQuest could set up Billy and Tommy coming together for this mission—perhaps even including Vision—and then Doomsday could show them finding Wanda. For now, that’s speculation. However, the confirmation the VisionQuest will fully conclude before Doomsday is released has made it seem much more possible.

Do you hope to see Vision, Tommy, and/or Billy (and maybe even Wanda) in Doomsday? Share your thoughts down below.