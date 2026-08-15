First Look at VisionQuest Reveals Ultron’s MCU Return – Watch the Trailer

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios spent most of their time touting the upcoming feature films in the MCU, but they still made time to tease their next live-action TV series, VisionQuest. It was first announced that a TV series based around Paul Bettany’s Vision was in the works back in 2022, but we’re now two months away from the premiere of the show and the conclusion of a major storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dubbed the WandaVision trilogy, after the inaugural WandaVision TV series and the Agatha All Along spinoff, VisionQuest will pick up the pieces from the ending of both of those shows, following Bettany’s hero after his last appearance five years ago. Now, we finally have footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Straight from D23, Marvel Studios has finally released the first trailer for VisionQuest, and it’s not at all what we expected. The return of Bettany to his Avengers character marks a plot development that Marvel fans have been eager to see play out, but it’s not the return that marks the biggest dynamic shift for the entire MCU. Alongside Bettany in the series, James Spader will officially return as Ultron, the villain who made his one appearance in the franchise in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. If you’re sensing a pattern with VisionQuest‘s cast, it continues, as even more robot/ai/articificial characters are set to appear as well, including EDITH (Emily Hampshire), Friday (Orla Brady), Jocasta (T’Nia Miller), and JARVIS (James D’Arcy). Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Play video

VisionQuest Trailer Delivers Surprising MCU Story

What the trailer for VisionQuest makes clear is twofold: First, how all of these AI and robot characters from across the MCU’s history will be played by regular humans and not appear as computer voices on a screen or massive robots. From what we can glean from the footage, Vision, ever since he got upgraded to his new body and began to ponder the “Ship of Theseus” riddle that now embodied his existence, is now out living a life. In what can only be descibred as reminiscent of the time he spent with Wanda in the pre-Avengers: Infinity War era, Vision works at a pub and plugs himself in at night, where he visits the “human avatars” of the other AIs, including Ultron.

Second, the trailer appears to confirm that Ruaridh Mollica’s character is, in fact, Tommy Maximoff, with footage of his character revealing: “I have a father, a machine…called Vision.” After realizing who he is, Bettany’s character clearly leaves behind this life he has created for himself in the hopes of finding the boy, which makes it clear how the series will tie into the storylines started in the previous two Marvel shows.

VisionQuest will premiere on October 14, 2026, but the official release schedule for the series has not been confirmed.