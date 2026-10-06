VisionQuest Just Updated Vision’s Avengers Team Status (& Might Confirm the Biggest Secret Wars Rumor)

There’s no question that Avengers: Doomsday is the center of most MCU fans’ attention at this point, but two months before that brand-new Avengers installment hits theaters, VisionQuest, the franchise’s next big TV show, will be landing on Disney+. VisionQuest will be the conclusion of what’s being called —WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest—and, as the title suggests, it will be focused on Vision’s search for a sense of identity following everything that has transpired thus far, from his creation in Avengers: Age of Ultron to his death in Avengers: Infinity War and then his incredibly complicated existence both within the Hex and as White Vision. Clearly, there are many questions to answer, and adding to that already complex mix is the fact that Wanda and Vision’s son, Tommy, will also be returning in the series.

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Of these many different story arcs and, really, identities, many fans are already anticipating a focus on how Vision is going to make sense of the family that he and Wanda had, which the VisionQuest trailers confirmed will include a bit of denial on Vision’s part, ultimately thrown into chaos by the arrival of his son. However, what isn’t getting as much attention as the questions about his relationship with Wanda and with his children is what his understanding of, connection to, and/or future with the Avengers will look like, and a new teaser for the show has just suggested that it might be a pretty disappointing answer. Specifically, in the teaser shared by Marvel Studios on Instagram, Vision says, “You look across this table, and you see an Avenger…but that was the old me.” With that, Vision has seemingly confirmed that he’s no longer an Avenger—and that might actually have some fascinating larger implications.

Is the MCU Really Being Overhauled After Avengers: Secret Wars?

With the news that Vision apparently does not see himself as an Avenger anymore, the MCU is adding yet another major name to the ever-growing list of Avengers who have since moved on in one way or another. Tony Stark is dead, Natasha Romanoff is dead (with Yelena now taking her place as Black Widow), Steve Rogers decided to stay in the past (although that caused Doomsday, so we will likely see that story change in some way), and so on. That is just to mention some members of the original Avengers team, as well. When looking at everyone who fought in Avengers: Infinity War and/or Avengers: Endgame, the list of those who are no longer fighting for whatever reason grows significantly. And that, in turn, might mean that a major theory about Avengers: Secret Wars is actually true—namely, that the MCU is getting fully rebooted after that film.

It has long been said that, after Secret Wars, the MCU would be getting a major overhaul. However, that has also long seemed dubious. Sure, the DCU has effectively just done that, but the MCU is a very different story. This specific franchise of films has been going on for nearly two decades, and all of these stories are interwoven, by the very nature of the Avengers movies. To truly reboot the entire franchise would be a massive undertaking and would also no doubt frustrate innumerable fans. What’s more, there are already points of connection, such as the fact that the X-Men movie is slated for 2028 and will star Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, who was introduced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In that sense, it doesn’t feel like the MCU can truly just start over. Even so, the fact that so many of the key Avengers continue to drop does raise some serious questions.

It might not be until Doomsday, or perhaps even Secret Wars, that the MCU offers any clear sense of what the future will hold, although given that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are both back, the franchise seems more likely to be holding onto previous actors, characters, and storylines than it does to be letting them go. For now, it’s really anyone’s guess regarding what the MCU will look like after these next two Avengers installments, but it’s certainly fair to revisit these full reboot rumors with the seeming confirmation that yet another Avenger has dropped that title.

Do you think the MCU is about to be fully rebooted? And, whether you do or not, is that what you want to see? Share your thoughts down below.