Wanda’s Trilogy Might Not Be Over After All, VisionQuest Showrunner’s New Comments Suggest

Many MCU fans were disappointed to learn that VisionQuest is set to be the end of , beginning with WandaVision, followed up with Agatha All Along, and now concluding with VisionQuest. Despite her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a significant portion of the fanbase has been holding out hope that Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch will eventually return in the franchise, with the most prominent theory being that she will make her return in Avengers: Doomsday. With VisionQuest hitting Disney+ on Oct. 14—and therefore before Doomsday’s December release date—there has been worry that the notion of Wanda’s trilogy being over with VisionQuest will mean that return won’t actually happen.

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Granted, even if VisionQuest is the end of the trilogy, that doesn’t automatically mean that Wanda couldn’t still return, although the concern is an understandable and, quite possibly, valid one. Now, the showrunner of VisionQuest, Terry Matalas, has just thrown yet another wrench into this conversation with a brand-new interview that suggests that what audiences currently think about VisionQuest (namely, that it arrives this October and will be the end of the series of shows) might not be exactly what it seems. And, arguably even more importantly, that may in turn mean that Wanda’s story is far from over.

VisionQuest’s Showrunner Has Teased Additional Seasons

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It seemed pretty widely accepted that VisionQuest would be getting just one season. Both of its predecessors, WandaVision and Agatha All Along, each had just one, and particularly in light of conversations about how this was the end, there was very little if anything suggesting that the show would go on beyond what is being released this fall. Yet, Matalas has just indicated the exact opposite in a brand-new interview with SFX Magazine, in which he reportedly said, “The second we wrapped, Paul, James, and I were immediately ready to go into 10 more seasons of whatever this could be.” Of course, this could just be wishful thinking or an expression of loving what they made; that would hardly be new territory, even for shows that were created solely to be a limited series.

What does make this quote seem like slightly more than that, though, is the mention of “whatever this could be.” This hints at more than just enjoying making the show and wanting to do more of it. Rather, this implies that there is so much more to be done with the story and that this upcoming season could potentially set the stage for something much larger. It is essentially an impossibility that Disney would actually give them 10 seasons—after all, they cancelled Wonder Man after just one season, despite its popularity—and this was likely hyperbole on the part of Matalas. Even so, this opens up some interesting questions about if season 1 will actually end up being the only season.

This, in turn, begs various questions about Wanda’s future role in the MCU, if she in fact has one. For one, the possibility of extending VisionQuest beyond a first season makes it feel much more possible for Wanda to appear in Doomsday. Even if she doesn’t, however, the very fact that Tommy is playing a role in VisionQuest could mean that additional seasons would show Billy and Tommy teaming up to find her, potentially with Vision depending upon how these upcoming episodes go. For that reason, while many in the fanbase are fully expecting VisionQuest to begin and end this fall and spell the end of Wanda’s trilogy, there may actually be so much more on the horizon for the Maximoffs.