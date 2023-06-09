Walker Independence Fails to Find New Home, Officially Done

Walker Independence is officially over, as the prequel series has failed to find a buyer after being cancelled at The CW. Last month, The CW unveiled its upcoming fall schedule, which is bringing back only Walker and All-American. All the rest of the original programming on the network has been cancelled, except for a few shows still up in the air, like Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. In the case of Walker Independence, producers vowed to shop the series around, hopeful that they could find another home for the Western given the popularity of the Walker series itself and Westerns in general right now.

Unfortunately, they had no luck, and Deadline is now reporting that the series is officially dead. The report cites sources close to the series, but CBS and the series' producers have yet to make any official confirmation.

"I found out, you know, one of the showrunners and one of the producers called me and obviously it's not the call we want to get," series star Katherine McNamara said recently. "It's not the news we wanted to hear, but I think the show and the story will always have a special place in all our hearts."

She added, "It was such an incredible experience to get to work on a show and tell a story that meant so much to all of us and with people who really, we all meant so much to each other. Nothing in this industry lasts forever and the fact that we can walk away from that story knowing that we did everything we could, and we loved our time doing it and the people we did it with. I think that's the biggest takeaway."

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

The Walker: Independence pilot will be written by Walker executive producer Seamus Fahey, based on a story by him and series creator Anna Fricke. Executive producers will also include Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

"With Supernatural, it was Jensen and me for so many years," Walker star Jared Padalecki told ComicBook.com last year. "But for a lot of those years, it was just Jensen and me. So, Walker, I'm more, maybe, the solo lead, but we have such an awesome and extensive cast. I mean, we have Lindsay Morgan, who's my work partner on the show. Then we have Keegan Allen, who's my brother on the show. I have kids, I have parents. We have the captain of the Rangers. And so, there are a lot more ways to flesh out this world that aren't just through the eyes of Cordell Walker, which has been nice."