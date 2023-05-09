The CW Cancels Series After Just One Season

While fans of The CW's Walker franchise got good news about its main series on Tuesday, it wasn't as good for the spinoff, Walker Independence. According to Variety, the network has canceled the spinoff prequel after just one season. Walker itself was renewed for Season 4.

Set in the late 1800s, Walker Independence followed Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian who embarks on a journey out west with her husband Liam (guest star Brandon Sklenar), but her husband is murdered before her eyes. After crossing paths with Cailan (Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache trader, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas where she encounters the diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a slippery rogue, thief and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

Walker Independence is the latest cancellation from The CW. The network already announced that several series — such as Riverdale and The Flash — would be coming to an end. Kung Fu and The Winchesters are both still awaiting news as to whether they will be renewed, as is Superman & Lois. In addition to Walker, All American was renewed earlier this year and the network also recently rescued HBO Max series FBoy Island, which was cancelled by the streamer after two seasons.

