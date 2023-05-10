Walker Independence Seeking New Home After CW Cancellation

Walker Independence star Jared Padalecki is serious about finding a home for the cancelled show. TVLine managed to chat with TheCW staple about the road from here. It feels like the Western drama could get saved by another streamer or network. Across the entertainment landscape, stories like this one continue to pop up. A channel will pull the plug on a show early, the program develops a fanbase online, people rally to the cause, and eventually some rival swoops in for the save. Now, that sounds about right. But, it just begs the question of who the savior will be in this configuration. Padalecki remains confident and talked about how proud he was of Walker Independence.

"We are aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence can land," Padalecki began. "I think cancelled is maybe the most common word used, but I think a better way to look at it is that Walker Independence will not be on The CW next year."

"I'm so proud of Walker Independence. It's such a great show. I think it's a show that's needed," Padalecki continues. "We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it. We love the cast. We love the writing. We love the setting. We love the storylines that it's telling. It's storylines unlike any other 'Western' show on TV or streaming right now."

Walker Renewed By The CW For Season 4

"I'm so excited and grateful to continue the 'Walker' legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW," series star and executive producer Jared Padalecki said in a statement. "We can't wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the 'Walker' family. Let's ride!"

"Over the past three seasons, 'Walker' has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years," added Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW. "As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have 'Walker' back on the schedule."

