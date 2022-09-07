Walker Independence Gets a New Poster

The CW has released a new poster for Walker Independence, the upcoming prequel to Jared Padalecki's Walker. The new poster features Katherine McNamara's Abby Walker along with Matt Barr's Hoyt Rawlings and teases that the series will be a bit different than perhaps the Western some viewers are expecting. The poster bears the tagline "Old West. New Rules" along with the series premiere date of Thursday, October 6th. You can check the poster out for yourself below.

Old west. New Rules. #WalkerIndependence premieres Thursday, October 6 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/YyZx4ThZG1 — Walker Independence (@CWWalkerIND) August 29, 2022

"It's not the western you're expecting," McNamara said previously. "Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it's a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating."

"The frontier, in reality, was deeply diverse and queer, and all kinds of things," Findlay said. "You don't often get to see that because history is written by white guys. It's really nice to be in a cast the represents more of the reality of the landscape of a time where so many people were coming together and struggling to survive."

In Walker Independence, Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian's husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in Independence, Texas where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda.

Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlings (Matt Barr), a slipper rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers) and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence — a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems. A new trailer for the series was also recently released and you can check that out here.

Walker Independence debuts Thursday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you looking forward to Walker Independence? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!