WandaVision Episode 6 Commercial Reveals A Devil's Bargain And Soul Stone Connection

✖

WandaVision Episode 6 has dropped another fake commercial ad break for Marvel fans to decipher. This latest faux ad is for "Yo-Magic", a kids snack cup not unlike a yogurt or Jell-O cup snack. The Yo-Magic commercial is by far the most confusing ad we've gotten so far, in terms of how it metaphorically relates to Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) life, and the experiences that have shaped her. That's because whereas the previous WandaVision commercials were concerned with pivotal events of Wanda's past, the Yo-Magic commercial may instead reveal the dark truth of what is happening to Wanda right now, and why the Soul Stone may be connected.

Warning: WandaVision Episode 6 SPOILERS Follow!

(Photo: Disney)

WandaVision's Yo-Magic commercial is immediately distinct from the others in the sense that it appears as a claymation animated sequence, instead of using (the same) live-action actors as the principals in the ad.

WandaVision Episode 6 Commercial "Yo-Magic" Recap

The scene depicted in the animated commercial sees a young boy looking lonely and haggard on a small deserted island. The boy exclaims that he's so hungry he would eat "anything," and in answer, a sunglasses-wearing, surfboard-toting shark leaps out of the ocean to answer the boy's call. The Shark offers the boy tells the boy that he remembers "hungry" since it's the way he used to be all the time.

When the boy asks what the shark did about that situation, the shark replies that he snacked on Yo-Magic, and now has plenty of time to "hang fin" (i.e., surf). The boy asks if he can have some Yo-Magic, and the shark answers sure, tossing a cup over. But as the boy tries day and night to open the lid, he cannot, and eventually decays into a skeleton. The commercial ends with the shark informing viewers that Yo-Magic is the sack "for survivors"

WandaVision Episode 6 Yo-Magic Commercial Explained

The Yo-Magic commercial may be WandaVision's most "out-there" ad yet, but the meaning seems clear. The commercial essentially presents a Faustian bargain between the boys and shark: the boy is willing to give everything for a desperate desire, and the shark offers to fulfill it. Instead, the boy gets no real nourishment, and even decays from chasing the false hope of eating the snack; meanwhile, the shark literally tells the boy he's being empowered by "Yo-Magic" or "Your Magic."

Given the commercials' ties to the advancing years of Wanda's life, this one is clearly about present-day Wanda, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where she's in a lost lonely place after her parents, brother, and true love have all been killed. It's not hard to imagine Wanda reaching out with some kind of deep need or wish (to live in the "happier" reality she's created)... and some kind of entity answering her.

WandaVision Yo-Magic Commercial Mephisto & Soul Stone Theories

No doubt, this Yo-Magic commercial will add new fuel to the theory that Wanda is locked in a devil's bargain with one of Marvel's evil entities (Mephisto, Dormammu, Nightmare). The commercial also suggests that there's real harm being done to Wanda throughout this process, as her surging power is (based on the Yo-Magic Ad) feeding some evil entity (the "shark") who will be freed to wreak havoc on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Finally, continuing our own theory that these WandaVision commercials represent the Infinity Stones, as well as Wanda's traumas: The Yo-Magic commercial is a pretty solid metaphor for the Soul Stone. That pivotal (and still largely unexplained) MacGuffin of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is defined by being its own kind of Faustian Bargain: those who obtain the Soul Stone are forced to sacrifice everything that essentially gives their soul meaning. When you look at what Wanda is doing in her fantasy world, that kind of fits. And since we know so little about it, who's to say the Soul Stone wasn't always connected to devils that love to collect souls?

WandaVision streams new episodes Fridays on Disney+