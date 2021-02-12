WandaVision Episode 6: Marvel Fans Question if Quicksilver Is Mephisto
The devil is in the details. When Episode 5 of WandaVision ended with a surprise visit from a very special guest star, some assumed "Uncle P" (Evan Peters) was a holdover from Fox's now-defunct X-Men universe, made possible by the Marvel Multiverse. Others questioned if the so-called "recast" twin brother of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the missing witness that brought FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to Westview, where Wanda now lives with a revived Vision (Paul Bettany) and their quickly-growing twin sons. And others still speculate that Peters is secretly playing Mephisto, a devilish villain part of Wanda's traumatic history in the Marvel comic books.
In Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," a slick-haired Uncle Pete accuses Wanda of "testing" him about their hard-to-remember shared history as Sokovian twins orphaned at a young age. Acknowledging that he looks different — he recalls getting "shot like a chump on the street for no reason at all," referring to Quicksilver's (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) fate in Avengers: Age of Ultron — Uncle P can't explain why he doesn't resemble the Pietro Maximoff of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On Halloween night, a classic-costumed Uncle P tells Wanda that Westview is "charming as hell" before prying about the workings of the "Hex" spell cast over the New Jersey town. Unconcerned about the ethics of Wanda forcibly casting real people as supporting players in her sitcom-inspired reality, Uncle P tells Wanda: "I'm not some stranger and I'm not your husband. You can talk to me."
If this potential Pietro poser isn't who he says he is, there's another line that is damning. When out trick-or-treating with Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard), Uncle P tells the nephews: "Unleash hell, demon spawn!"
In the classic Marvel comic books, Wanda's magic mentor, the ages-old witch Agatha Harkness, discovers that Wanda and Vision's children were (spoilers) manifested into existence by a combination of the Scarlet Witch's magic and her mutant powers. The final ingredient was two shards of the demon Mephisto's displaced soul, which Wanda unconsciously used to give the twins life — only for the villain to return and reabsorb his missing essence, dissolving Tommy and Billy in the process.
To spare her the trauma of losing her children, Agatha's magic makes it so that the twins never existed to Wanda. These events would later lead to Avengers Disassembled and the subsequent universe-changing House of M storyline.
Here's what WandaVision viewers are saying about Uncle P's choice of words in Episode 6:
Multiverse Mishap
If evan peters isn’t actually quicksilver then why wouldn’t it just be ATJ? like if mephisto or whoever wanted to disguise himself to get close to her why would he choose a different version that she didn’t know? so he’s either pulled to west view by the villain or by dr.strange— ⎈ Moocle ⎈ #TeamGodzilla (@mooocle) February 12, 2021
Fauxsilver
if you still think Evan Peters is still Fox Quicksilver after this episode... please don’t interact with me pic.twitter.com/EJCMX2Ynmb— ben (@ayesiian) February 12, 2021
You might have a point. Mephisto transforming himself into an animal? It could be. Maybe Mephisto is reanimating QuickSilver's body?— Lauren Targaryen (@Loozziee) February 12, 2021
Imprinted Memories
I feel like Wanda wanting her bother back caused something that made it where fox quicksilver was pulled in with the memories of the mcu version— Alice #PieckNation (@aliceonkino) February 12, 2021
No Strings on Me
this obviously isn’t just ‘quicksilver’ but I think it could be his body? like mephisto/the villain plucked his body from the multiverse to try and convince wanda it was him somehow? it would explain how he still has his super speed I guess pic.twitter.com/KY8OxLUKf8— ᱬ Max ᱬ WandaVision Spoilers (@wandasmax_) February 12, 2021
#WandaVisionspoilers— Rachel Hamm (@Rach_elle619) February 12, 2021
I'm starting to think the surprise cameo they've been teasing is Aaron Taylor Johnson reprising the role of the MCU Quicksilver to give Wanda closure once it's revealed that Evan Peters is really Mephisto (or Nightmare or Grim Reaper)
Uncle Pete
This is Fox Quicksilver,not Mephisto.🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/9psvdWzurC— Marcus The Goat 🐐 Aka (Megan Is The Joker) (@SaintAvenger216) February 12, 2021
Uncle Poser
The way #Pietro is talking about their childhoods like he's our Quicksilver smh you're not fooling anyone Mephisto #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/VQd4wPkX08— Nyrotike (@nyrotike) February 12, 2021
New episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.
