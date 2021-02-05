WandaVision: Is SPOILER Really Mephisto?

By Kofi Outlaw

WandaVision Quicksilver Pietro Mephisto Theory Episode 5 Spoilers

WandaVision Episode 5 has shocked Marvel fans with its major twist ending, which brought a franchise-shattering cameo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Major Spoilers!) Just when it looked like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) were finally set to clash over Wanda's faux reality bubble, a knock on the door arrived just in time to break-up the tension. However, the relief was short-lived: the visitor turned out to be Evan Peters' Quicksilver from the X-Men movies franchise! Peters introduces himself as Wanda's "long-lost brother, Pietro," but Wanda looks confused at the sight of him. Is that really Pietro standing in Wanda's doorway?

Since WandaVision started, fans have been wondering if Marvel's devilish villain Mephisto has been pulling Wanda's strings. Now fans are wondering if the devil has just made his first appearance - in the form of the one person Wanda would want to see the most.

Going right in hand with the 'Evan Peters Quicksilver is actually Mephisto' theory is an actual hand theory. As you can see below, some fans thought they spotted a nice visual clue that Quicksilver is Mephisto in a reflected shot of Pietro with a devilish-red hand. Major Easter egg, or trick of reflection? You decide.

Mephisto? Or Mephisto-Made?

Two working theories right now: Quicksilver is either a manifestation created by Mephisto to help keep Wanda locked into her perfect fantasy life. Or, "Pietro" is actually Mephisto himself taken human form, to achieve a similar purpose. The latter scenario could be key: In the comics, Wanda's twin boys were created from shards of Mephisto's soul, and the devil eventually came to collect them. If "Uncle Pietro" is indeed Mephisto, Wanda and Vision's family could be headed for a real tragedy. 

The Red Hand Theory

Now we come to the red hand theory. This tweet lays it out pretty concisely, but there is a caveat: Some fans have questioned whether or not (based on the angle) we're seeing Vision's hand reflected in the mirror, as he is also present in the scene. Look and decide for yourself. 

What Red Hand?

For every Marvel fan that spots Pietro's devilish red hand, there's another who claims not to see it. Either the devil is that tricky, or we're on our way to one of those "gold/white vs. blue/black dress" situations. 

Hand Signals

As you can see, hands are definitely a theme of WandaVision Episode 5 that fans are latching onto. Besides Mephisto, an earlier scene showed Wanda using Magneto-style hand-gestures to turn SWORD agents' own guns against Director Hayward.  

That You, Devil?

Some Marvel fans are (literally) hearing the devil knocking at that door. Are they right to be wary?

Grey Arm Theory

Some fans have graduated from the Mephisto Red Hand Theory to an entire gray arm theory that's now going around. 

Gonna Be A Hell Of A Week...

Hell is truly having to wait seven more days to get to the bottom of this Pietro/Mephisto question.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

