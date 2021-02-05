WandaVision: Is SPOILER Really Mephisto?
WandaVision Episode 5 has shocked Marvel fans with its major twist ending, which brought a franchise-shattering cameo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Major Spoilers!) Just when it looked like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) were finally set to clash over Wanda's faux reality bubble, a knock on the door arrived just in time to break-up the tension. However, the relief was short-lived: the visitor turned out to be Evan Peters' Quicksilver from the X-Men movies franchise! Peters introduces himself as Wanda's "long-lost brother, Pietro," but Wanda looks confused at the sight of him. Is that really Pietro standing in Wanda's doorway?
Since WandaVision started, fans have been wondering if Marvel's devilish villain Mephisto has been pulling Wanda's strings. Now fans are wondering if the devil has just made his first appearance - in the form of the one person Wanda would want to see the most.
Going right in hand with the 'Evan Peters Quicksilver is actually Mephisto' theory is an actual hand theory. As you can see below, some fans thought they spotted a nice visual clue that Quicksilver is Mephisto in a reflected shot of Pietro with a devilish-red hand. Major Easter egg, or trick of reflection? You decide.
Mephisto? Or Mephisto-Made?
So... I know he is X-Men's Quicksilver but, I'm not entirely convinced about that... There's gotta be something more... Perhaps is Mephisto's hand behind this? Or maybe he is Mephisto himself (?) #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/7zhygjvhon— Fernando Manzo (@fernandomanzof) February 5, 2021
Two working theories right now: Quicksilver is either a manifestation created by Mephisto to help keep Wanda locked into her perfect fantasy life. Or, "Pietro" is actually Mephisto himself taken human form, to achieve a similar purpose. The latter scenario could be key: In the comics, Wanda's twin boys were created from shards of Mephisto's soul, and the devil eventually came to collect them. If "Uncle Pietro" is indeed Mephisto, Wanda and Vision's family could be headed for a real tragedy.prevnext
The Red Hand Theory
Mephisto could also be “Pietro”. Obviously the ending of Ep. 5, we had the X-Men version of Quicksilver show up. Wanda looks like she had nothing to do with this. If you look closely in the mirror, you see Pietro’s hand is red. Red is the color of the devil 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/ghAdLP60k9— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) February 5, 2021
Now we come to the red hand theory. This tweet lays it out pretty concisely, but there is a caveat: Some fans have questioned whether or not (based on the angle) we're seeing Vision's hand reflected in the mirror, as he is also present in the scene. Look and decide for yourself.prevnext
What Red Hand?
wanda vision spoilers— olive 🌘 (@PADAWANZUKO) February 5, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
why do people think quicksilver is mephisto💀 i keep rewatching the scene and i don't see the red hand everyone is talking about
For every Marvel fan that spots Pietro's devilish red hand, there's another who claims not to see it. Either the devil is that tricky, or we're on our way to one of those "gold/white vs. blue/black dress" situations.prevnext
Hand Signals
The references to multiple X-Men films in the latest #WandaVision episode is quite surprising (X1’s gun scene, X3’s red jacket and “no needle” scene, prequels Magneto hand movements, and of course Quicksilver)— Adrian (@TAdrianGaitan) February 5, 2021
As you can see, hands are definitely a theme of WandaVision Episode 5 that fans are latching onto. Besides Mephisto, an earlier scene showed Wanda using Magneto-style hand-gestures to turn SWORD agents' own guns against Director Hayward.prevnext
That You, Devil?
Introducing: the X-Men crossover and the beginning of the multiverse of madness 👻
But the hand in the mirror before Quicksilver mock the Popsicle, is that you Mephisto? https://t.co/MUEIWcYbA8— [rou] (@rourry) February 5, 2021
Some Marvel fans are (literally) hearing the devil knocking at that door. Are they right to be wary?prevnext
Grey Arm Theory
Not denying the fact that the multiverse exists but the Quicksilver we see is definitely Mephisto. The mirror doesn't show a reflect of Evan but a red hand and another thing which looks like a gray arm. pic.twitter.com/ys3gtaZvyq— UnrealSushi (@unrealsushi) February 5, 2021
Some fans have graduated from the Mephisto Red Hand Theory to an entire gray arm theory that's now going around.prevnext
Gonna Be A Hell Of A Week...
OMG WAIT word on the street is that Mephisto might be using this quicksilver to trick Wanda😭 (reflection on the mirror behind them has what looks like a red hand with a grey arm holding it) I gotta wait another fucking week now for another episode😞 im so invested https://t.co/ZoGz6BE1AP pic.twitter.com/T7mU8rEWtk— esmerv (@esmerv__) February 5, 2021
Hell is truly having to wait seven more days to get to the bottom of this Pietro/Mephisto question.
WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.prev