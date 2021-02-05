WandaVision: Is SPOILER Really Mephisto?

WandaVision Episode 5 has shocked Marvel fans with its major twist ending, which brought a franchise-shattering cameo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Major Spoilers!) Just when it looked like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) were finally set to clash over Wanda's faux reality bubble, a knock on the door arrived just in time to break-up the tension. However, the relief was short-lived: the visitor turned out to be Evan Peters' Quicksilver from the X-Men movies franchise! Peters introduces himself as Wanda's "long-lost brother, Pietro," but Wanda looks confused at the sight of him. Is that really Pietro standing in Wanda's doorway?

Since WandaVision started, fans have been wondering if Marvel's devilish villain Mephisto has been pulling Wanda's strings. Now fans are wondering if the devil has just made his first appearance - in the form of the one person Wanda would want to see the most.

Going right in hand with the 'Evan Peters Quicksilver is actually Mephisto' theory is an actual hand theory. As you can see below, some fans thought they spotted a nice visual clue that Quicksilver is Mephisto in a reflected shot of Pietro with a devilish-red hand. Major Easter egg, or trick of reflection? You decide.