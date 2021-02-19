WandaVision: Quicksilver's True Identity Might Be Chthon

✖

WandaVision fans really want there to be a massive big bad involved with the series. Most are leaning towards a character like Mephisto, who once used pieces of his soul to falsely give the Scarlet Witch twin boys. Others think it could be a character like Nightmare, who has a direct connection to Dr. Strange in the source material. Interestingly enough, the latest episode of the Marvel Studios show laid down some pretty convincing evidence Evan Peters' shady take on Pietro Maximoff could be none other than the mystical Chthon in disguise.

Full spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of WandaVision. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see Episode 7!

As most expected, the latest episode of WandaVision reveals that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is really Agatha Harkness. Though the reveal itself surprises few, how they did so introduced a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses. While we've seen magic and mystical art practitioners before through Doctor Strange, there was a certain aura of a classical witch and warlock-type magic at play here. Much darker than what we've seen before.

And, it just so happens to be that Agatha manages to be in possession of a book that's earlier similar to the Darkhold, the ultimate MacGuffin for any Marvel-based magical storytelling. It's through a potential connection to the Darkhold that Chthon could end up being the big bad for WandaVision.

So, who is Chthon?

The villain has long acted opposite the likes of Scarlet Witch, Blade, Modred, and other magic users. He's a being nearly as old as time itself and he's the one who ended up writing the Darkhold. There's even a relatively recent storyline where the villain possessed Quicksilver — see Dark Reign — and fought the Avengers. Conveniently enough, this fight ended when Vision was able to perform a spell and lock Chthon away within the Darkhold itself.

Should that book be the Darkhold, we already have all the recipes for a flawless comic book interpretation. We've seen that Marvel Studios has bent the source material time and time again, so maybe it doesn't even hinge on the book in Agatha's basement being the Darkhold.

If it does turn out to be Chthon, however, maybe Agatha needs Wanda's magic to break him out of the Pietro "husk" to wreak havoc on all reality. After all, Peters could totally play a crazy Cthulhu-like monster in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, right?

