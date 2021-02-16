Does WandaVision Quicksilver Toy Spoil Show's Ending?

✖

Now that "Pietro Maximoff" has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has his very own toys coming out through the traditional channels. Monday morning, the team at Funko started to reveal its exclusive toys as part of the spring convention circuit — and Pietro's Pop! toy might lead on a little more than it was supposed to. Sure, it could just be wishful thinking as we continue to hope Mephisto is the show's big bad — but stick with us for a moment.

What's unique with the upcoming Funko release for Quicksilver is that his entire name is situated in quotation marks. Not only did Funko style it that way in its initial announcement tweet, but the box art for the toy shows "Pietro Maximoff" encapsulated entirely as a quote.

It might be a tad reaching — but the placement of the marks would seem to suggest the character really isn't Pietro. That's not too out of line, right? What other Funko toys have you seen with a similar box art? It seems that not only is the character not the version from 20th Century Fox's franchise, but someone different entirely.

After all, if he were the speedster he played in the X-Men movies, wouldn't the box read "Pietro" Maximoff? His character was named Peter Maximoff in those features. At the very least, the reveal certainly plays into popular theories suggesting Peters is actually playing someone like Mephisto or Nightmare, a classic villain from the Dr. Strange mythos.

