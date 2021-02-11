WandaVision Star Urges Marvel Fans to Resist Spoilers: “Don’t Ruin the Magic for Yourselves”

✖

WandaVision star Kat Dennings urges fans to keep tuning in for answers behind the Marvel mystery and resist the temptation to seek out spoilers. Years after her adventures with the Asgardian Avenger (Chris Hemsworth) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Thor, Dr. Darcy Lewis (Dennings) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to figure out how and why Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is broadcasting an old school sitcom starring herself and the Vision (Paul Bettany). Now partnered with S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), Darcy — and Dennings— are figuring out WandaVision as it goes along.

"It gets overwhelming because not only are there all of these mysteries being solved but also you know you can't say anything. For me, at a certain point, I made the decision as an actor to ignore everything else," Dennings told ET Canada. "So it's bad acting, but I decided to just focus on my stuff and what I was knowing and not knowing. So I decided to kind of keep the mystery for myself. Even now, I don't really know what happens in the finale, and that was on purpose for myself. Because right now talking to [press], I can not be lying when I say I really don't know (laughs)."

As the newly-revived Vision conducts his own investigation from inside the "Hex" that is Westview, New Jersey, Darcy and her team work to determine who — or what — is behind the anomaly unfolding on television, now with the surprise appearance of a very special guest star.

"It's so rare now to not be given every answer, right? Because usually we have our shows and you can just watch everything. And that's the cool thing about what Disney+ is doing with these, is you do have to wait, and I think there's something so rewarding and fun about that," Dennings said. "It's almost like you're having this shared experience. Back when I was young, you had to wait until 7:30 on Tuesday to watch your show that you wanted to watch. There was no way to know in advance."

Dennings added, "So while it's frustrating, and I know people want answers, I think there's something really fun to a mystery and to trying to figure it out and looking into theories and stuff. I think it's just a uniting, fun experience for the audience. I know it's tempting to look at spoilers, but don't! Don't ruin the magic for yourselves."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

