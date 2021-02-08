WandaVision Creator Previews Answers and Conflict Coming in Final Four Episodes

✖

Next time on WandaVision... audiences can anticipate answers to their burning questions and "more surprises and more conflict," according to series creator Jac Schaeffer. As the recently resurrected Vision (Paul Bettany) grows more suspicious of the idyllic suburban life Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has made real for the ex-Avengers, their new reality comes under investigation from S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Now heading into its final four episodes after a visit from a very special guest star, WandaVision will reveal what the "hex" is going on in Westview:

"We will answer all the things that need to be answered. Truthfully, [Jimmy Woo] is the writers," Schaeffer told Entertainment Tonight. "That was us writing on the whiteboard in the writers' room, being like, 'How do we make sure that this mystery checks out, that the logic checks out, that all of this is working?' I’m so pleased that that whiteboard is getting the shine it's getting because there were so many details that didn't make it into the show that were like the various pieces of our larger world-building. But yeah, there will be answers."

Asked if those answers will reveal what's next for Wanda, who returns in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there's "next to nothing" Schaeffer can say.

"But I can tell you that both Wanda and Vision's journey, and the other characters, get more complex as we move forward," she said. "And there are more surprises and more conflict to see."

Bettany, who last appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, previously teased the back half of WandaVision brings with it "big battles" and Marvel movie-sized action.

"I think probably somewhere in the region of seven, eight, and nine is really [where you start figuring out what's going on]. What's happened is you, rather like Wanda and Vision, have found yourself dropped into a sort of idyllic 1950s black and white American suburbia," Bettany told ComicBook.com. "Week by week, you're gonna start hurdling through the decades of the American century and, much like Vision, you're probably gonna go, 'Something's not right in this town. Something wrong happening in this town.'"

Bettany added, "And I think that's gonna be really fun for the audience. But I think that when you get full awareness of what the hell is going on in this place is probably somewhere in the region of [episodes] seven and eight and then you need, you know, you need some big battles and you're gonna get 'em."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

