WandaVision: Where Has Doctor Strange Been This Whole Time?

Westview is under attack. Through five episodes of WandaVision, the series has painted Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as a character with increasingly villainous vibes as she continues to control the people of WandaVision on a whim. Sooner or later, it's likely Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will show up, all because we know the series ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though that may come sometime in the future, where's he been all this time the series has taken place?

As we try answering that question, let's break down the timeline a little bit. The majority of WandaVision takes place roughly three weeks after people were brought black with The Blip in Avengers: Endgame. By the time SWORD caught wind of what Wanda was doing in Westview, let's add a few more days to account for travel and other off-screen situations.

That means it's been nearly a full month and, at least as of now, Strange hasn't made it known he knows what's going on in Westview. Despite specifically referencing a watchlist he kept of magical beings during Thor: Ragnarok, it seems that as of now, he's oblivious to what's going on within the anomaly.

What's really interesting is the fact Wanda stole Vision's (Paul Bettany) body some nine days before the series started. The Avenger that nearly dismembered Thanos (Josh Brolin) on the battlefield managed to steal a weapon of mass destruction from SWORD headquarters and elude capture for at least a week.

Admittedly, we might be getting ahead of ourselves here because it's increasingly likely someone like Strange will show up in the coming weeks to help SWORD with the issue at hand, one clearly out of their control. But as of now, it's just peculiar the Sorcerer Supreme hasn't made it his top priority considering the chilling situation unfolding in WandaVision.

Maybe he's busy fighting off multiversal threats because Wanda's already managed to tear open reality.

