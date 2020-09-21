WandaVision Disney+ Code Has Show Debuting in November

✖

WandaVision might reach audiences earlier than thought. In fact, the series featuring the return of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany may be coming out right in time for Thanksgiving. New evidence obtained by the super sleuths at Murphy's Multiverse shows the programming code of the Disney+ currently has the release date for the Marvel Studios show listed as November 27th.

As explained by Murphy's Multiverse, there's a section of data on each show and movie page that lists release dates currently set by the provider. Though a release date has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios for the show, the scoopers cross-referenced the WandaVision data — the information that says it's being released on November 27th — with that of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm previously confirmed the release date for the Jon Favreau-led sophomore outing for October 30th, something that's confirmed in this specific dataset.

It may not be entirely accurate, however. The same dataset for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a release of December 31, 2021 for the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series. While it's all but confirmed the show will debut next year, December's far too late in the year for it — it was, after all, originally set to premiere this August before coronavirus-relayed delays pushed it into the next calendar year.

That said, the same information previously listed a December 2020 release date for WandaVision. It was changed to its current release date on September 18th, days before the House of Mouse released the trailer during the Emmys.

When it comes to Loki, the data reads "null," which makes one wonder why they didn't choose a similar option for both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Either way, Marvel Studios has confirmed WandaVision will, in fact, be the first series released from the Kevin Feige-led studio.

"Marvel Studios’ captivating new series WandaVision, which premieres in late 2020 on Disney+, just unveiled its first trailer on ABC’s broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy® Awards," the said in a press release on Sunday. "Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+."

The first full-length trailer for the series confirmed Bettany's previous comments of the show being "f-cking bonkers," as it seemingly dives head-first in a multiverse potentially created in-part of Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision will debut in 2020.

Who do you think the big bad will be in WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!