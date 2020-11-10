Marvel's WandaVision Reveals New Images

Marvel Studios hasn't released any new films since Avengers: Endgame last year, thanks to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the producers of the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe are preparing to take the franchise to television for the first time. The MCU's first foray into TV will be WandaVision, which leap-frogged The Falcon and the Winter Soldier due to production halts. The trippy series blends the budget and scope of the MCU with the storytelling and humor of classic TV sitcoms, making for the most intriguing entry in the franchise to-date.

While there isn't a set premiere date for WandaVision just yet, the series is going to be premiering on Disney+ at some point this winter, likely in December. Fortunately for fans of the MCU that have been waiting for new content, the pending arrival of WandaVision next month means that the promotion of the series has begun.

On Tuesday, EW released a batch of seven brand new images from WandaVision, each set in the black-and-white sitcom world of the series. There's no telling exactly where Scarlet Witch and Vision are in the show, but it's clear that something is off.

You can take a look below at the full lineup of new images, along with the cover photo from the latest issue of EW.