WandaVision's Randall Park Reveals He Participated in COVID Vaccine Trial

Randall Park is having a pretty decent start to his 2021. On the same day he returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo on Disney+'s WandaVision, the actor revealed he has already been vaccinated for COVID-19 due to a trial he participated in last year. Speaking on The Talk, Woo revealed he participated in the medical trial in September after talking to friend (and doctor) Ken Jeong.

"I just found out that I've been vaccinated against COVID since September of last year," Park said on the Zoom chat. According to the actor, he participated in the trial because it was taking place at a location not far from his home.

"And you know, I was thinking, 'Oh that's interesting.' Then, I found out it was near my home, not far, and I was bored because it was the pandemic," Park added. "I was stuck in the house. And I was like, 'Maybe I should donate my body to science.' I figured it would be my way to, kind of, fight this thing happening throughout the world. So, I enlisted in the trial. And I didn't know if I got the placebo or the actual vaccine, but I just found out yesterday that I got the vaccine."

According to WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, bringing Park's character back was something suggested by Marvel Studios, to bring the cinematic universe's interconnectivity full circle.

"Randall and Kat were suggestions that I was like, ‘100% yes is my answer to that suggestion.' And that's sort of what I've seen on the other properties at Marvel, they have ideas of where they can put different characters and different storylines," Schaeffer said at the time. "That doesn't always work out. That's not always how it is. I would say that most of the wonderful players in the MCU stable -- if they get the call -- they're going to show up because they're excited to. But yeah, it starts as a general idea, and then we see if we can make it work.

"I can't think of a situation where something was presented to me on any of the properties I worked on where I was like, 'Oh man, now I'm saddled with that.' That isn't a thing. I have found it sparks more ideas. The only sort of disappointments are when things have to get cut, for whatever reason. The sort of more of 'try this out, try this out,' or 'can we see this working in?' It's great."

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

