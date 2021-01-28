WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo in New Clip
The fourth episode of WandaVision drops at midnight tonight on the West Coast, and a new clip released by Marvel this morning has folks extra hyped. The new footage showed Monica Rambeau/Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) examining the force field around Westview. We also caught a glimpse of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) who appears to be watching the events of WandaVision unfold. Based on this clip, fans assume the next episode will show a closer look at the SWORD side of things. Considering we haven't seen Jimmy Woo since Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) or Darcy Lewis since Thor: The Dark World (2013), people on Twitter are freaking out about their inclusion in the Episode Four teaser.
Before checking out some of the fan reactions about the latest clip, you can watch it below:
Everything is about to change. Experience a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bj6jSbGjvN— WandaVision (@wandavision) January 28, 2021
Here are some tweets about the long-awaited return of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo...
Rise Up!
DARCY LEWIS NATION! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/NOXUNmd7xp— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 28, 2021
What Is Time?
feels like it's been 30 years since we last saw Jimmy Woo on our screens pic.twitter.com/eXRwIoi4a8— nick | wandavision spoilers (@fitzbarnes) January 28, 2021
Dynamic Duo
ladies and gentelmen, jimmy woo and darcy lewis are back tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gASEbC6a2w— stella! | wv spoilers🌱 (@mrlindamay) January 28, 2021
No Choice but to Stan
i believe in darcy lewis supremacy pic.twitter.com/z0f0Nvk0PS— joy (@notstevenat) January 28, 2021
I'm So Happy
Good morning to Darcy Lewis ONLY. pic.twitter.com/ojDwLlZR5G— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 28, 2021
KING
Where have you been, king?#JimmyWoo #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/UnKs7Vwfg4— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) January 28, 2021
Love This
Darcy is supposed to represent the audience bc she is also watching WandaVision on a TV and taking notes— Ana • WandaVision spoilers (@asgd1998) January 28, 2021
Agents of SHIELD Connection?
remember when jimmy woo was in melinda may’s recent calls list? 🤡🤡— raerae misses fitz (@celestialfitz) January 28, 2021
IM CLOWNING Y’ALL pic.twitter.com/BaebSsxZdY
Thor 4 Connection?
omg what if darcy mentions that her friend has cancer-— Maniac ᱬ WV spoilers (@wandahsokas) January 28, 2021
In Conclusion, the Dream Team Is Coming!
A glimpse of our agents. Jimmy Woo, Monica Rambeau and Darcy Lewis in the new #Wandavision TV Spot
18 hours until the next episode! Stream it only at @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/OuJ2SIbaRs— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) January 28, 2021