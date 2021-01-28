WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo in New Clip

The fourth episode of WandaVision drops at midnight tonight on the West Coast, and a new clip released by Marvel this morning has folks extra hyped. The new footage showed Monica Rambeau/Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) examining the force field around Westview. We also caught a glimpse of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) who appears to be watching the events of WandaVision unfold. Based on this clip, fans assume the next episode will show a closer look at the SWORD side of things. Considering we haven't seen Jimmy Woo since Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) or Darcy Lewis since Thor: The Dark World (2013), people on Twitter are freaking out about their inclusion in the Episode Four teaser.

Before checking out some of the fan reactions about the latest clip, you can watch it below:

Everything is about to change. Experience a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bj6jSbGjvN — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 28, 2021

Here are some tweets about the long-awaited return of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo...