WandaVision: First Ever Concept Art for MCU's Scarlet Witch Revealed

As the world braces for the arrival of WandaVision, now the official kicking off point for Marvel Studios' Phase Four of new films and shows, one of Marvel's best is reflecting on the Scarlet Witch's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development has been posting a series of images on his Instagram of the various looks and designs created for the character since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, ranging from what we saw on screen to what was almost worn by star Elizabeth Olsen. The latest post by Park might be the most important though, it's the first design ever done for the character in the MCU.

"Wanda Through the Years," Park's post begins. "Ok I think this was the actual 1st concept painting I did of Wanda during preproduction of Avengers: Age of Ultron. So as it happens sometimes we start doing designs even before there’s a director or reading a script. It’s early early design exploration. I did this kinda knowing that they probably wouldn’t go for it. Sometimes you just gotta to it for yourself :)."

As you can see from the above, this version of the character looks remarkably similar to the comic book version of Wanda and definitely more like her comic-counterpart. MCU fans well that Wanda's many costumes on the big screen stayed mostly the same throughout her appearances and left her comic look by the wayside, until the upcoming WandaVision. Previously released footage from the series confirmed that the two titular heroes will sport comic book accurate costumes, though it seems like it's going to be a Halloween one-off gag.

In typical Marvel fashion, little is known about the series other than the fact it takes place across multiple times, seemingly as Wanda struggles to cope with the reality of Vision's passing. According to Bettany, the show — the first-ever from Marvel Studios — is a "beautiful puzzle."

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes,” Bettany said. “Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us.”

He added, “We shot the first episode in two days in front of a live studio audience, and we shot it exactly as you would have shot one of those shows in the ’50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. It was such a thrill and it was so bonkers and fun.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ starting January 15th.