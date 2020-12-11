Marvel's WandaVision Trailer Released by Disney+

✖

The Disney Investor Day live stream has provided a lot of exciting news for Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, and more content coming to Disney+. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Marvel's WandaVision, which is finally hitting the streaming service next month. The show will mark the first live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show to premiere on Disney+, and we just got a glimpse at some new footage!

You can check out the footage in Disney+'s tweet below:

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings as Thor and Thor: The Dark World's Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Agent Woo, and Kathryn Hahn in her MCU debut.

"I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

How did you feel about the latest WandaVision footage? Feel free to tell us your thoughts in the comments!

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in January.

WandaVision is expected to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th.