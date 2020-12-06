WandaVision: Paul Bettany Calls Disney+ Series “A Beautiful Puzzle"

✖

WandaVision star Paul Bettany called the upcoming Disney+ series “a beautiful puzzle” in a recent interview. The Vision actor talked to Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle Show about the Marvel project. He anticipates the fans are going to get a kick out of the aesthetics of the show. WandaVision is a project that taps into the feel of television sitcoms from all across the spectrum, with special attention paid to the black & white staples of the 50s and 60s. But, Bettany is arguing that fans will also be pleased by how the mystery of Vision and Wanda’s appearance here ties into the larger universe. It’s no secret that Vision was still very very dead at the end of Avengers: Endgame. No answers have been given on how or why he could be alive in WandaVision. The star is drawing attention to that mystery driving the course of this season.

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes,” Bettany said. “Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us.”

He added, “We shot the first episode in two days in front of a live studio audience, and we shot it exactly as you would have shot one of those shows in the ’50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. It was such a thrill and it was so bonkers and fun.”

The WandaVision star also talked to CinemaBlend’s ReelBleen podcast about the live audience. It served multiple purposes.

"It was so much fun, and there was a practical reason for it, which is you're trying to have exactly the same production values as you would in one of the movies," Bettany said. "So being able to shoot one episode in two days and really curtail the amount of time you're spending on those early episodes — and shooting them as they would have been shot in the 1950s, with three-camera setups and through sets that are built on a stage with an audience — you get through it really quickly. And then you're able to bank that time to shoot the action."

