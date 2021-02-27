WandaVision: Does Agatha Get Her Powers From Dormammu?

✖

Even though WandaVision managed to answer plenty of questions with its most recent episode, the show introduced a much larger part of the mythos that likely won't be examined that much further during the events of the Disney+ show. That mythos, of course, is the origin of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and the coven she belonged to some 350 years ago. Since WandaVision only has one episode left, there's surely not enough to cover the dozens of outstanding questions on the magic front — that's why we're going to try to make ends meet here.

As seen right away at the beginning of the episode, Harkness is taken to the stake to be held accountable for her actions of dabbling in dark magic. That dark magic connection quickly explains why Agatha's skillset manifests itself as purple powers while the other members of the coven have powers that are blue in color.

We know now that WandaVision will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and if you think about the Doctor Strange franchise, we've already seen one sorcerer dabble in dark magic. While Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) didn't conjure purple powers, the otherworldly being he worshipped did.

During Strange's battle against Dormammu through all of time, the ruler of the Dark Dimension exhibited the ability to project purple blasts and magics. Sooner or later, we know Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will get involved with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

Though Wanda is already manipulating reality, perhaps Strange doesn't get pulled into the fight until he's tipped off his archnemesis is launching another assault on this realm. After all, the Sorcerer Supreme no longer has the Time Stone to use in his fight against the Dread Dormammu.

Maybe Agatha is another one of the unsuspecting minds that Dormammu managed to lure in a follower, and she's hoping to use Wanda's Chaos Magic to bring him over for good.

Admittedly, the only thing connecting Agatha and Dormmamu right now is the color purple and a common desire for dark magic. It would, however, explain Agatha's villainous intentions here in an organic way that'd officially tie the MCU's most powerful wielders of magic together in a clear and concise manner.

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How do you think WandaVision ends next week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.