WandaVision Ties Directly into Doctor Strange 2

Out of all the biggest surprises revealed in tonight’s Hall H panel courtesy of Marvel Studios, one of the bigger ones was the fact Disney+’s WandVision will tie directly into the second film in the Doctor Strange franchise, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, she’ll be joining Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange in the second Doctor Strange film. In fact, Feige and director Scott Derrickson confirm the two properties will closely be related with some multiverse questions raised in the series being answered on the silver screen.

“It’s gonna be PG-13 and you’re gonna like it,” Feige adds.

“I’m really excited to be at the dawn of this project and I think it’s vital to maintain the humor we had in the first one but with this twist of horror that will really have people gripped,” Cumberbatch said.

Previously, Feige made sure to reiterate just how important Disney+ shows will be integral to the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves forward into Phase Four and beyond.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way,” Feige shared with Variety about the new shows. “It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.”

“It’s the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters,” Feige added. “They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ in the spring of 2021 while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021.