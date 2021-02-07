WandaVision Episode 5 Raises Major New Questions About Agnes

✖

WandaVision keeps upping the ante with each and every episode, as the inaugural Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series gives fans quite a lot to take in. Its central mystery -- exactly what is going on with the sitcom-inspired "Westview anomaly", and what role Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) have in it -- has only gotten more and more complicated, especially as details begin to be revealed about the series' supporting cast. That was somewhat of the case with the series' most recent episode, an '80s-themed affair titled "On a Very Special Episode." In addition to bringing some major updates for Wanda, Vision, and that surprise cameo appearance, it raised a lot of questions surrounding the couple's neighbor, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). Spoilers for Episode 5 of WandaVision, "On a Very Special Episode", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Agnes playing a surprisingly pivotal role in the proceedings, beginning with her showing up at Wanda and Vision's house to offer to babysit their newborn sons, Billy and Tommy. After Vision declined the request, Agnes briefly broke the sitcom reality, asking Wanda if they should start the "scene" over again. Once they did, Billy and Tommy aged from newborns to five-year-olds in a split second, causing Agnes to remark to Wanda and Vision that you can't control kids, no matter how hard you try.

Agnes also played a role in the family's brief adoption of Sparky -- both by conveniently arriving with a dog house minutes after Wanda considered that they keep the dog, and by declaring that the kids should name the dog Sparky. After Wanda and Vision told Billy and Tommy that they couldn't get a dog until they were at least ten years old, the twins aged up once again -- conveniently within Agnes' presence.

Later on in the episode, after Sparky had seemingly gone missing, Wanda, Billy, and Tommy found their way to Agnes' front lawn, where she revealed that she'd just found Sparky dead after he accidentally got into her flowers. This led to Wanda -- in front of Agnes -- teaching Billy and Tommy a "lesson" about grief and not being able to reverse death, something that was only accented by a version of Wanda's brother, Pietro (Evan Peters), returning in the episode's final moments.

These sequences undeniably add another layer of mystery to Agnes, a character who has already been noteworthy within the Westview anomaly. For one thing, Agnes is one of the few characters who wasn't identified in the outside world by SWORD, something that has only helped further support the theory that she could be Agatha Harkness, a centuries-old witch with ties to Wanda's history in the comics. If Agnes really is Agatha, the events of "On a Very Special Episode" definitely seem to support the idea that she could have more power in the Westview anomaly than meets the eye -- she happens to be present for every pivotal moment surrounding Billy and Tommy's truncated childhood, and she clearly has had some sort of prior knowledge of a lot of the sitcom-style problems that Wanda faces, whether it be the arrival of Sparky or the dinner with the Harts in the series premiere.

"On a Very Special Episode" also begins to suggest that Wanda couldn't possibly be behind every element of the Westview anomaly, as she might not have the power or ability to dictate the lives of all of the town's residents. But if Agnes really is Agatha, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility that she is at least somewhat responsible for the sitcom reality, down to being able to summon the audience's applause every time she enters a room. There's also the fact that one of Westview's residents, Norm (Asif Ali), told Vision during a break in reality that he could hear a female voice in his head -- but didn't specify if it was Wanda or someone else entirely.

While there's no telling exactly what direction WandaVision's mystery is going to go into, it certainly seems like Agnes has some sort of control over what's happening in Westview. Whether Agnes is solely responsible for what's happening or is working in conjunction with someone else -- possibly Mephisto, who people have theorized could be Agnes' offscreen husband, Ralph -- she's definitely a character that WandaVision viewers should keep a closer eye on.

